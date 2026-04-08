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"A provider at Crossroads Chiropractic and Health Center explains their non-surgical spinal care methods."Crossroads Chiropractic and Health Center in Rochester, NY, led by Dr. Joseph Donnelli, is now accepting new patients for comprehensive spinal care. Specializing in non-surgical, drug-free relief for back pain, neck pain, sciatica, and herniated discs, the practice focuses on addressing structural causes rather than just symptoms. Experience personalized, long-term wellness solutions for sustainable spinal health.

ROCHESTER, NY - April 8, 2026 - Crossroads Chiropractic and Health Center is now welcoming new patients for comprehensive chiropractic care for spinal conditions, offering Rochester-area residents a non-surgical, drug-free path toward long-term spinal health. Led by Dr. Joseph Donnelli, CEO and chiropractor, the practice provides individualized care plans designed to address the structural causes of spinal dysfunction rather than manage symptoms in isolation. Patients in Rochester and surrounding Monroe County communities can now schedule an appointment to explore whether chiropractic care is the right fit for their condition and health goals.

Spinal conditions, including herniated discs, sciatica, chronic back pain, and cervical dysfunction, are among the most common sources of persistent discomfort for adults between the ages of 25 and 55. For many patients, particularly women managing demanding professional and family responsibilities, these conditions frequently go undertreated as daily obligations take priority over personal health. Over time, unaddressed spinal dysfunction can worsen, limiting mobility, disrupting sleep, and reducing overall quality of life. Crossroads Chiropractic and Health Center was developed to serve this population with care that is both clinically grounded and accessible.

Chiropractic care at the Rochester practice begins with a thorough evaluation of each patient's spinal history, current symptoms, and lifestyle demands. From there, Dr. Donnelli develops a personalized care plan that may support improved spinal alignment, reduced nerve irritation, enhanced range of motion, and better postural function over time. The practice takes a conservative, evidence-informed approach and works to educate patients throughout their care so they can make confident, informed decisions about their health and the health of their families.

"What I see consistently is patients who have been managing their pain for years without ever addressing what is actually causing it," said Dr. Joseph Donnelli, CEO and chiropractor at Crossroads Chiropractic and Health Center. "When we take the time to evaluate the spine structurally and build a care plan around the individual, the results are very different from what patients typically expect. That is the standard we hold ourselves to for every person who comes in."

What distinguishes Crossroads Chiropractic and Health Center from general chiropractic providers in the region is its emphasis on sustainable outcomes. Rather than focusing on isolated adjustments for short-term relief, the practice builds care plans oriented toward restoring function and maintaining spinal integrity over the long term. This approach has proven particularly relevant for patients who want to invest in their health proactively rather than reactively, a priority that aligns closely with how the practice's core patient base thinks about wellness for themselves and their families.

"We work with a lot of women who are thinking about their family's health holistically, and they want to know that what they are doing now is going to matter five or ten years from now," Dr. Donnelli added. "Chiropractic care, when it is done right and done consistently, genuinely supports that kind of long-term health picture. That is the conversation we are trying to have with patients in Rochester."

Residents of Rochester and surrounding areas who are experiencing spinal pain or dysfunction are encouraged to schedule an appointment with Crossroads Chiropractic and Health Cente to discuss their options with Dr. Donnelli's team. Additional information about chiropractic care, N residents can access through the practice, including condition-specific services and new patient details, is available on the clinic website.

About Crossroads Chiropractic and Health Center

Crossroads Chiropractic and Health Center is a chiropractic practice located in Rochester, NY. Founded and led by Dr. Joseph Donnelli, CEO and chiropractor, the practice specializes in chiropractic care for spinal conditions including back pain, neck pain, sciatica, and spinal misalignment. Crossroads Chiropractic and Health Center is committed to providing patients in Rochester and surrounding communities with non-surgical, drug-free treatment options grounded in long-term, sustainable spinal health outcomes.