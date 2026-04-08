Dallas DWI Lawyer Warns About Social Media Use After A DWI Arrest In Texas

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The Medlin Law Firm warns that social media activity after a DWI arrest may affect a case. A DWI lawyer in Dallas, TX, discusses the risks and explains why limiting online activity during a pending case may help avoid additional complications.

Dallas, TX - A Dallas DWI lawyer from The Medlin Law Firm is reminding individuals facing driving while intoxicated charges to be cautious with social media activity. After a DWI arrest, posts, photos, and comments can become evidence reviewed by prosecutors. Content that may seem harmless, including images from social events or statements about the incident, can be interpreted differently when presented in court.

How Social Media Activity Can Affect A DWI Case In Texas

The Medlin Law Firm, a Dallas-based criminal defense practice, represents individuals accused of DWI and other criminal charges throughout Texas. In recent discussions with clients, the firm has highlighted how online activity can create unexpected issues during the legal process.

Prosecutors may review publicly available posts for statements, photos, or videos that could be used to question credibility or the context surrounding an arrest. Even posts that seem unrelated to the case may appear differently when presented in court.

A Dallas DWI attorney from the firm also advises clients to avoid engaging with alleged victims or witnesses through social media or messaging platforms. Communication that appears harmless may later be described as an attempt to influence testimony or interfere with an investigation.

DWI Attorney In Dallas Explains Risks Of Social Media After A DWI Arrest

In a short video, managing attorney Gary Medlin discusses these concerns and explains why avoiding social media activity can help reduce additional complications during a case.

Watch the video to learn more:

“After an arrest, it can be tempting to post about what happened or respond to comments online,” said Gary Medlin, managing attorney at The Medlin Law Firm.“But prosecutors often review those posts. Staying off social media while a case is pending can prevent statements or images from being misunderstood later.”

About The Medlin Law Firm

The Medlin Law Firm is a criminal defense practice serving clients in Dallas and throughout Texas. The firm handles cases involving DWI, criminal charges, and related legal matters. The firm operates offices in Texas and provides consultations for individuals seeking guidance after an arrest.

Those looking for guidance from a Dallas DWI lawyer can learn more by visiting the firm at or calling (214) 888-4810.