(MENAFN- GetNews)
"How to Use Seedance 2.0 API: Hypereal AI Now Offers ByteDance's Most Powerful Video Model Access"ByteDance's Seedance 2.0 API - the first video model to accept text, images, video, and audio in a single request - officially launched on April 2, 2026. Hypereal AI offers the simplest way to integrate it today.
April 8, 2026 - ByteDance's Seedance 2.0 has rapidly established itself as one of the most capable AI video generation models available in 2026. With its Dual-Branch Diffusion Transformer architecture and support for up to 12 simultaneous reference inputs, it is the first mainstream commercial API offering true multimodal joint generation - and it is now available to developers worldwide. Now available at Hypereal AI.
What Is Seedance 2.0?
Seedance 2.0 is ByteDance's unified multimodal video generation model. Unlike conventional video APIs that process audio and video separately, Seedance 2.0 generates both in a single parallel pass - producing cinematic clips where sound is natively synchronized with visuals, not layered on afterward.
Key capabilities include:
Text-to-Video - Generate cinematic scenes directly from detailed text prompts
Image-to-Video - Animate still images while preserving visual identity and composition
First-and-Last-Frame Control - Provide bookend images; the model generates all motion in between
Multimodal Reference Inputs - Combine up to 9 images, 3 video clips, and 3 audio files in a single request for precise character, camera, and style control
Native Audio Generation - Dialogue, sound effects, ambient audio, and music - all generated jointly with the video, not post-processed
Lip Sync in 8+ languages - Built-in multilingual lip sync for global content production
Resolutions up to 2K - Output from 480p through 2K at aspect ratios from 1:1 to 21:9
Durations from 4 to 15 seconds - Controllable clip length for social, marketing, and cinematic use cases
The API follows an async task pattern: POST to submit a task, receive a task ID, poll a GET endpoint until generation completes, then download the video. A 5-second 1080p clip costs approximately 0.93∗∗viaVolcengine′stoken−basedpricing-andaslittleas∗∗0.05–$0.10 through third-party providers at 720p.
The Easiest Way to Access Seedance 2.0: Hypereal AI
Setting up direct access to Seedance 2.0 via Volcengine requires a Chinese account, RMB billing, and platform-specific SDK configuration. For international developers who need fast, reliable access today, Hypereal AI offers a dramatically simpler path.
Hypereal AI is an all-in-one AI media API platform providing access to 50+ leading AI models - including Seedance 2.0, Kling, Flux, Sora, and Veo - through a single API key and unified billing dashboard.
Instead of juggling multiple platform accounts, different authentication systems, and separate invoices, developers call one endpoint:
POST hypereal/v1/generate
And Hypereal routes the request to the appropriate model - including Seedance 2.0 - handling authentication, queuing, and delivery behind the scenes.
Hypereal AI Pricing
Credit packs are also available for pay-as-you-go usage without a monthly subscription. A 5-second video clip costs 8 credits. A 15-second clip costs 22 credits.
New accounts receive 35 free credits on signup - enough to generate and test Seedance 2.0 video output before committing to a paid plan. No credit card required.
Developers can sign up at Hypereal AI and generate their first Seedance 2.0 video in minutes - no Volcengine account, no Chinese payment method, no SDK configuration required.
CommentsNo comment