How To Use Seedance 2.0 API: Hypereal AI Now Offers Bytedance's Most Powerful Video Model Access

April 8, 2026 - ByteDance's Seedance 2.0 has rapidly established itself as one of the most capable AI video generation models available in 2026. With its Dual-Branch Diffusion Transformer architecture and support for up to 12 simultaneous reference inputs, it is the first mainstream commercial API offering true multimodal joint generation - and it is now available to developers worldwide. Now available at Hypereal AI.

What Is Seedance 2.0?

Seedance 2.0 is ByteDance's unified multimodal video generation model. Unlike conventional video APIs that process audio and video separately, Seedance 2.0 generates both in a single parallel pass - producing cinematic clips where sound is natively synchronized with visuals, not layered on afterward.

Key capabilities include:



Text-to-Video - Generate cinematic scenes directly from detailed text prompts

Image-to-Video - Animate still images while preserving visual identity and composition

First-and-Last-Frame Control - Provide bookend images; the model generates all motion in between

Multimodal Reference Inputs - Combine up to 9 images, 3 video clips, and 3 audio files in a single request for precise character, camera, and style control

Native Audio Generation - Dialogue, sound effects, ambient audio, and music - all generated jointly with the video, not post-processed

Lip Sync in 8+ languages - Built-in multilingual lip sync for global content production

Resolutions up to 2K - Output from 480p through 2K at aspect ratios from 1:1 to 21:9 Durations from 4 to 15 seconds - Controllable clip length for social, marketing, and cinematic use cases

The API follows an async task pattern: POST to submit a task, receive a task ID, poll a GET endpoint until generation completes, then download the video. A 5-second 1080p clip costs approximately 0.93∗∗viaVolcengine′stoken−basedpricing-andaslittleas∗∗0.05–$0.10 through third-party providers at 720p.

The Easiest Way to Access Seedance 2.0: Hypereal AI

Setting up direct access to Seedance 2.0 via Volcengine requires a Chinese account, RMB billing, and platform-specific SDK configuration. For international developers who need fast, reliable access today, Hypereal AI offers a dramatically simpler path.

Hypereal AI is an all-in-one AI media API platform providing access to 50+ leading AI models - including Seedance 2.0, Kling, Flux, Sora, and Veo - through a single API key and unified billing dashboard.

Instead of juggling multiple platform accounts, different authentication systems, and separate invoices, developers call one endpoint:

POST hypereal/v1/generate

And Hypereal routes the request to the appropriate model - including Seedance 2.0 - handling authentication, queuing, and delivery behind the scenes.

Hypereal AI Pricing