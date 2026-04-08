Patrice Shavone Brown Receives National Recognition, Entrepreneurial Honors, And Expands Impact Through New Book Releases

North Carolina - April 8, 2026 - Renowned mental health expert, author, and entrepreneur Patrice Shavone Brown continues to make an extraordinary impact across communities after receiving multiple prestigious recognitions in 2026. Brown has been officially honored by the Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized (POWER), a distinguished network and publication that celebrates influential women leaders through its national platform, quarterly magazine, and global networking community.

In addition, she has been featured and awarded by Voyage Raleigh, highlighting her inspiring journey, leadership, and continued contributions to mental health and entrepreneurship in North Carolina.

Further elevating her national presence, Brown is currently ranked in the Top 20 for the Entrepreneur of Impact Competition, an initiative associated with Daymond John of the hit TV series Shark Tank. As a finalist, she is in the running to:

Be featured in an Entrepreneur Magazine advertorial

Receive a one-on-one mentorship session with Daymond John

Win the $25,000 grand prize

Expanding Her Literary Influence

Patrice Shavone Brown has also recently released a powerful collection of books focused on healing, spiritual growth, and personal development. These titles are available through her official platform and include:

Break Unhealthy Soul Ties Now

You Are Spiritually Attacked Workbook & Devotional

Family Ties and Healing: Heal Me Now!

Get My Identify the Issue and Goal eBook Now!

10 Ways to Know You Are Spiritually Attacked!

Her widely recognized movement and book, A Fat Girl's Confidence, continues to inspire individuals to embrace self-worth, healing, and empowerment.

Additional titles are available on major platforms such as Amazon and Barnes & Noble.

A Legacy of Service and Leadership

With over 25 years of leadership, Patrice Shavone Brown is the founder and owner of Restoring Bodies And Minds, LLC, where she has dedicated her career to advancing mental health awareness, trauma-informed care, and holistic healing-particularly within underserved communities.

Recognized as a trusted mental health expert in North Carolina, Brown is known for her work in:

Mental health and wellness

Leadership and professional development

Women in business and entrepreneurship

Career coaching and personal growth

Ministry and Spiritual Guide

For bookings visit , donations sent to or for book purchases Contact Patrice Shavone

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