TLS Air Conditioning Launches As Southwest Florida's Premier Ductless Mini Split Specialist

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Florida State Licensed & Fully Insured HVAC Contractor Now Serving Six Key Communities Across Southwest and Central Florida with Garage-Focused Mini Split Expertise

TLS Air Conditioning, a family-owned and operated HVAC company headquartered in Punta Gorda, Florida, is proud to announce its official launch as a dedicated ductless mini split specialist serving homeowners across Southwest and Central Florida. With a Florida state license (CAC1822364) and full insurance coverage, TLS Air Conditioning delivers professional-grade mini split installation, repair, replacement, and maintenance - with a proven speciality in garage-specific systems engineered for Florida's relentless heat and humidity.

Backed by over 10 years of field experience and more than 1,500 satisfied homeowners, TLS Air Conditioning now operates across six key service areas: Punta Gorda, Sarasota, North Port, Tampa, Venice, and St. Petersburg - bringing precise BTU load assessment, SEER2-focused efficiency planning, and long-term system performance to every community it serves.

About TLS Air Conditioning

TLS Air Conditioning was built on one principle: do ductless mini split systems the right way. Rather than offering a broad range of HVAC services, TLS focuses exclusively on ductless mini split systems - a deliberate specialization that ensures consistent quality, accurate diagnostics, and reliable long-term performance on every project.

As a Florida state-licensed (CAC1822364) and fully insured HVAC contractor, all work is completed in compliance with state regulations, manufacturer installation standards, and local code requirements. Systems are sized, selected, and installed based on each garage's real-world conditions - insulation, ceiling height, airflow, heat load, and usage - never on generic square-foot estimates.

Expanding Comfort Across Six Florida Communities

TLS Air Conditioning's launch spans six distinct service areas, each with unique climate challenges that demand garage-specific HVAC expertise. Below is a detailed overview of TLS Air Conditioning's commitment to each community.

1. Punta Gorda, FL - Home Base & Core Service Hub

County: Charlotte County

Punta Gorda is TLS Air Conditioning's headquarters and home market. Garages in neighborhoods such as Punta Gorda Isles, Burnt Store Isles, and along the US 41/Tamiami Trail corridor face average summer highs above 87°F with humidity commonly in the low-to-mid 70% range. Coastal moisture, slab heat, and sun-loaded garage doors combine to create demanding cooling and dehumidification challenges that persist well past sunset.

TLS serves Punta Gorda and greater Charlotte County with garage-first BTU load calculation, SEER2-aware equipment selection, and single-zone heat pump options for year-round comfort. Systems typically range from 12,000 to 18,000 BTU depending on garage size, insulation, and usage. Services include full installation, targeted repair, preventive maintenance, and code-compliant replacement - all completed with a one-year workmanship guarantee.

2. Sarasota, FL - Tackling 100°F+ Garage Heat Peaks

County: Sarasota County

In Sarasota, outdoor temperatures regularly approach 90–95°F, pushing garage interiors past 100°F by late afternoon - especially in areas around University Parkway, Clark Road (SR-72), Palmer Ranch, and Gulf Gate. The combination of intense heat soak, elevated humidity, and limited natural airflow makes garages in this market particularly challenging for conventional AC solutions.

TLS Air Conditioning addresses Sarasota's extreme cooling demands with load-based system design that accounts for both sensible heat gain and latent moisture load. Oversized systems that short-cycle and undersized units that run nonstop are both problems TLS is trained to diagnose and correct. Every installation is completed with vacuum and pressure verification and full system commissioning to confirm stable operation.

3. North Port, FL - Year-Round Comfort in Sarasota County's Inland Heat

County: Sarasota County

North Port garages deal with a long hot season running from May through October, with average daily highs exceeding 86°F and August averages around 89°F. Humidity pressure from Florida's interior, combined with air leakage around door seals and ceiling heat buildup, creates a pattern where garages along US-41 corridor routes and newer I-75 access neighborhoods stay sticky and uncomfortable even after outdoor temperatures begin to drop.

For North Port homeowners, TLS installs and services both ductless mini split cooling systems and single-zone heat pump systems with reverse-cycle operation - providing year-round garage comfort through heating and cooling modes. Service areas extend to nearby communities including Port Charlotte, Rotonda West, Harbour Heights, and Lake Suzy.

4. Tampa, FL - Handling Tampa Bay's High-Humidity Heat Soak

County: Hillsborough County

Tampa garages face some of the most demanding conditions in the region: summer dew points frequently exceed 70°F and afternoon highs reach the upper 80s to mid-90s, creating persistent garage heat soak and moisture load that remains long after sunset. Neighborhoods around Westshore, Ybor City, New Tampa, Riverview, and communities off Bruce B. Downs all experience the layered effects of radiant door heat, insulation gaps, and high humidity that make effective garage cooling a challenge.

TLS Air Conditioning approaches Tampa garage projects with comprehensive BTU load calculations and airflow planning that account for Tampa's particularly heavy latent load. The company installs Mitsubishi, Daikin, and Prime systems matched to SEER2 efficiency targets, inverter-driven performance, and real garage usage patterns - whether for storage, daily vehicle access, workshops, or home gym setups.

5. Venice, FL - Coastal Moisture and Sun-Loaded Garage Challenges

County: South Sarasota County

Venice presents a distinct combination of coastal humidity, salt-tinged air, and summer highs commonly near 90°F - conditions that cause heat to build under rooflines and linger in garages well into the evening. Homes near US-41 (Tamiami Trail), Jacaranda Blvd, and older residential pockets with limited airflow paths are especially susceptible to sticky air, damp storage, and uneven cooling that frustrates both homeowners and their equipment.

TLS provides Venice homeowners with ductless mini split services built around coastal moisture conditions, including stronger dehumidification performance planning, salt-air-aware equipment maintenance practices, and proper condensate drain management. The company services all of South Sarasota County and offers both cooling-only and heat pump mini split configurations for year-round garage comfort.

6. St. Petersburg, FL - Coastal Pinellas Garage Comfort Done Right

County: Pinellas County

St. Petersburg garages face layered comfort problems driven by coastal dew point pressure, summer highs averaging 86–90°F, and humidity commonly in the low-to-mid 70% range. Around Downtown St. Pete, the 4th Street North corridor, and neighboring Pinellas communities, sun-exposed garage doors, attic-facing ceilings, and coastal air intrusion create environments where portable AC units and fan solutions consistently fall short - leaving tools, stored items, and vehicles exposed to moisture, rust risk, and persistent heat soak.

TLS Air Conditioning approaches St. Pete projects as a complete garage climate solution, incorporating BTU load calculation, airflow testing, and moisture-control planning tailored to Pinellas County conditions. Service extends across St. Petersburg and nearby areas, with installation, repair, maintenance, and replacement available for both ductless cooling systems and single-zone mini split heat pumps.

Complete Mini Split Services Across All Six Locations

Regardless of location, every TLS Air Conditioning service call is supported by the same comprehensive service structure:



Installation: Garage-specific ductless system design with proper BTU load assessment, capacity matching, and full commissioning.

Repair: Diagnostic-first troubleshooting covering airflow, refrigerant performance, electrical faults, sensor issues, and condensate drainage.

Replacement: End-of-life evaluation and fresh BTU reassessment to correct sizing and deliver code-compliant system changeouts. Maintenance: Performance-based service including coil cleaning, blower servicing, drain line flushing, and electrical safety checks - available as one-time, recurring, or membership-based plans.

Why Homeowners Across Florida Choose TLS Air Conditioning



Florida State Licensed & Fully Insured - License #CAC1822364

Exclusive ductless mini split specialization across all six service areas

Garage-specific BTU load assessment - no generic square-foot guesses

SEER2-aware equipment selection for long-term efficiency

One-year workmanship guarantee plus manufacturer warranties

Trusted by 1,500+ homeowners across Southwest Florida

Local technicians serving each community - not a remote call center Family-owned and operated with transparent, honest recommendations

"Whether it's a garage in Punta Gorda dealing with coastal heat, a Tampa workshop battling high-humidity soak, or a St. Pete homeowner trying to protect stored vehicles from moisture - every community we serve has its own garage comfort challenges. Our job is to solve each one correctly, the first time." - TLS Air Conditioning Team

About TLS Air Conditioning

TLS Air Conditioning is a family-owned and operated HVAC company based in Punta Gorda, Florida, specializing exclusively in ductless mini split systems. Florida state licensed (CAC1822364) and fully insured, TLS serves homeowners across Punta Gorda, Sarasota, North Port, Tampa, Venice, and St. Petersburg with professional installation, repair, replacement, and maintenance. The company is recognized for garage-specific mini split expertise, precise BTU load assessment, and a strong commitment to long-term system performance.