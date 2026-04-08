Gaming Patent Intelligence Platform Tracks 682 Patents Across 212 Companies, Reveals Industry Innovation 18-36 Months Early

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"Future of Gaming"FutureOfGaming: Strategic intelligence platform now provides real-time trend tracking, company-level patent profiles, and category-based analysis across 14 technology areas

PRAGUE, CZECH REPUBLIC - Apr 8, 2026 - Future of Gaming, the strategic intelligence platform analyzing gaming patents to reveal what major studios are building years before public announcements, has grown its database to 682 tracked patents across 212 companies since beginning operations in fall 2025. The platform now offers company-level intelligence profiles, real-time technology trend tracking, and weekly patent monitoring alongside its original deep-dive analyses and industry reports.

"The filing is public. The insight isn't," said Alex Kirillov, founder of Future of Gaming. "In six months we've catalogued nearly 700 patents from companies most people wouldn't expect to be filing gaming IP. Automakers, financial services firms, office supply companies, all filing alongside the obvious players. The picture that emerges is that gaming technology is being shaped by a far wider set of companies than the industry realizes."

From Newsletter to Intelligence Platform

Future of Gaming began as a patent analysis publication in fall 2025. It has since expanded into a structured intelligence platform with several interconnected layers:

Patent Database. 682 patents tracked and growing weekly, with 404 filed applications and 278 granted patents. New patents are ingested on a fixed schedule: granted patents every Tuesday, filed applications every Thursday. Each patent receives automated AI analysis within 24 hours of ingestion, scored across six dimensions: gaming relevance, innovation, commercial viability, disruptiveness, feasibility, and patent strength.

Company Profiles. 189 companies now have dedicated intelligence pages showing total patent volume, granted-versus-filed breakdowns, month-by-month filing trends, and category distribution. Sony leads the database with 147 patents across 13 technology categories, followed by Nintendo (58), Tencent (41), EA (23), Microsoft (21), and Nvidia (19). Each profile links to all published analyses for that company.

Technology Categories. Patents are classified across 14 categories, each with its own browsable page showing patent counts, top filers, and monthly volume data. AI & Machine Learning leads with 141 patents from 32 companies, followed by Hardware & Devices (119 patents, 65 companies) and Game Engines & Development (78 patents, 24 companies).

Trend Tracking. A dedicated trends page shows month-over-month patent volume by technology category, making it possible to spot which areas of gaming innovation are accelerating or cooling. Current data shows Networking & Multiplayer filings surged 900% month-over-month in March 2026, while Graphics & Rendering rose 167% and Audio & Sound climbed 250%.

This Week Feed. A weekly snapshot of every patent added to the database, broken down by granted versus filed, by category, and by company. The most recent week added 25 patents from 18 companies across 11 technology categories.

What the Data Reveals

Six months of systematic tracking has surfaced patterns that individual patent analyses cannot:

AI dominates gaming R&D. With 141 patents, AI & Machine Learning is the largest technology category by a wide margin, with applications spanning content moderation, matchmaking optimization, player emotion prediction, procedural asset generation, and automated QA testing. Sony alone holds 61 AI/ML gaming patents.

The filing landscape is wider than expected. Among the 212 companies in the database are Canon, Ford, Kia, Honda, American Express, Las Vegas Sands, and Mastercard. These companies are filing gaming-adjacent patents that signal how gaming technology is bleeding into adjacent industries.

Sony's investment dwarfs the field. Sony's 147 patents represent more than double the next-largest filer (Nintendo at 58) and more than triple EA, Microsoft, or Nvidia. Their filings span every major category, with particular concentration in AI, graphics, and cloud gaming.

Hardware innovation is decentralizing. The Hardware & Devices category has the widest company distribution, with 65 companies filing across controller design, haptics, drift prevention, modular accessories, and biometric integration. This suggests the peripheral and accessory market is fragmenting rapidly.

About Future of Gaming

Founded by Alex Kirillov, FutureOfGaming is a strategic intelligence platform analyzing gaming patents to reveal what major studios are building, which technologies are emerging, and where the gaming industry is heading. The platform tracks 682 patents from 212 companies across 14 technology categories, providing early visibility into innovation 18-36 months before public announcements. It serves gamers who want to know what's coming, developers tracking competitive IP, investors identifying early signals, and industry professionals monitoring technology trends.