New Jersey DUI Defense Attorney Rachel Kugel Outlines Strategies For Getting DUI Charges Dismissed In New Jersey

NEWARK, NJ - A Driving Under the Influence charge in New Jersey can carry significant penalties, including fines, license suspension, ignition interlock device installation, and jail time, but the prosecution must prove every element of the charge, and weaknesses in that proof can lead to dismissal. New Jersey DUI defense attorney Rachel Kugel of The Kugel Law Firm ( ) is explaining the most common defense strategies that can result in DUI charges being dismissed, including challenges to the traffic stop, the breath test, and the procedures followed during arrest.

New Jersey DUI defense attorney Rachel Kugel explains that under N.J.S.A. 39:4-50, the prosecution must establish two elements beyond a reasonable doubt: that the defendant was operating a motor vehicle and that the defendant's ability to drive was impaired by alcohol or drugs, or that the defendant had a blood alcohol content of 0.08 percent or higher. If either element cannot be proven, the charges may be dismissed. The New Jersey Constitution protects against unreasonable searches and seizures, and an officer must have probable cause or reasonable suspicion of a traffic violation or criminal activity to initiate a stop. "Challenging the legality of the traffic stop is often the first line of defense," explains Kugel. "If the officer lacked probable cause, evidence gathered as a result of the stop may be considered fruit of the poisonous tree and excluded from the case."

New Jersey DUI defense attorney Rachel Kugel notes that breath test results obtained through the Alcotest device can also be challenged on multiple grounds. Officers must hold current certification to operate the device, and the device itself must be properly calibrated and maintained according to state requirements. The state is required to provide foundational documents related to the device's calibration and maintenance history during the discovery process. Medical conditions such as acid reflux or diabetes can produce falsely elevated readings, providing additional grounds for suppression. "A breath test result that appears damaging on paper may not survive scrutiny if the device was improperly maintained or the operator lacked certification," Kugel adds.

Attorney Kugel emphasizes that field sobriety tests must be administered according to protocols established by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, which has approved three Standardized Field Sobriety Tests: the Horizontal Gaze Nystagmus test, the Walk-and-Turn test, and the One-Leg Stand test. Tests conducted on uneven or poorly lit surfaces, or administered to individuals with physical limitations, medical conditions, or advanced age, may produce unreliable results. Officers must also read the Attorney General's Standard Statement before requesting a breath sample, and the New Jersey Supreme Court confirmed in State v. Marquez that failure to provide this statement in a language the defendant understands can result in dismissal of a refusal charge.

The discovery process plays a critical role in DUI defense. The prosecution is required to turn over all relevant evidence, including Alcotest calibration records, officer certifications, police reports, and dashcam or bodycam footage. If the prosecution fails to provide required materials after a court order to compel production, the charges may be dismissed as a safeguard of the defendant's right to a fair trial. New Jersey DUI cases are also expected to be resolved within 60 days, and unreasonable delays caused by the prosecution can provide additional grounds for dismissal based on speedy trial considerations.

Kugel points out that New Jersey now allows plea bargaining in DUI cases following a 2023 legislative amendment to R.S. 39:4-50 and the subsequent withdrawal of the longstanding ban by the New Jersey Supreme Court in early 2024. Prosecutors may now negotiate plea deals consistent with the facts of the case. However, diversion programs such as Conditional Dismissal under N.J.S.A. 2C:43-13.1, Conditional Discharge, and Pre-Trial Intervention remain unavailable for DUI offenses because DUI is classified as a traffic offense rather than an indictable crime. Defense strategies must therefore focus on challenging the evidence and procedures directly.

DUI cases in New Jersey are heard in municipal court before a judge with no jury trial available, making the pretrial phase especially important. The Kugel Law Firm handles DUI cases at the Jersey City Municipal Court, courts in Hoboken, Bayonne, Union City, and Kearny, and municipal courts throughout Hudson County. The penalties for a DUI conviction are severe, with first offenses carrying fines up to $500, up to 30 days in jail, and license forfeiture until an ignition interlock device is installed, and penalties escalating sharply for second and third offenses.

"The pretrial phase often provides the strongest opportunities for the defense to challenge the state's evidence and negotiate with prosecutors," observes Kugel. "Every procedural error, from the initial traffic stop to the administration of the breath test, represents a potential avenue for dismissal." For those facing DUI charges in New Jersey, consulting with a defense attorney early in the process may improve the chances of a favorable outcome.

About The Kugel Law Firm:

The Kugel Law Firm is a Newark-based law firm focused on DUI and criminal defense in New Jersey. Led by attorney Rachel Kugel, a member of the National College of DUI Defense and the DUI Defense Lawyers Association, the firm provides thorough investigation and defense representation. For a free strategy session, call (973) 854-0098.

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