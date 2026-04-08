Eternity Showcases EV99 String Bowling Machine At Asia Amusement & Attractions Expo 2026

MENAFN - GetNews)Shenzhen Eternity Technology Limited (“Eternity”), a leading bowling alley equipment manufacturer, is set to present its latest innovation, the EV99 String Bowling Machine, at the Asia Amusement & Attractions Expo 2026. The exhibition will take place from May 10 to May 12, 2026, in Guangzhou, China, where Eternity will welcome global partners, distributors, and industry professionals at Booth 2.1 B05.







With a strong reputation built over 25 years in the bowling industry, Eternity continues to expand its footprint across global markets by delivering reliable, customizable, and cost-effective bowling solutions. The company's participation in this year's expo underscores its commitment to innovation and its mission to support the growth of modern recreational and entertainment facilities worldwide.

Showcasing the EV99 String Bowling Machine

At the center of Eternity's exhibition is the EV99 String Bowling Machine, a next-generation bowling solution designed to enhance operational efficiency while maintaining a high-quality bowling experience. The EV99 integrates advanced engineering with user-friendly functionality, offering operators a dependable and low-maintenance alternative to traditional bowling systems.

Engineered with stability and durability in mind, the EV99 String Bowling Machine is built to deliver consistent performance in high-traffic environments such as family entertainment centers, arcades, and bowling alleys. Its design reduces operational complexity, allowing business owners to focus more on customer engagement and less on maintenance concerns.







Customizable One-Stop Bowling Solutions

Eternity stands out in the industry as a one-stop bowling solutions provider, offering a comprehensive range of products and services tailored to meet diverse client needs. In addition to the EV99, the company provides fully customizable bowling lanes, interactive systems, and scoring systems, enabling clients to create unique and engaging bowling experiences.

Whether it is a new facility setup or the modernization of an existing venue, Eternity's solutions are designed to be flexible and scalable. Clients can choose from a variety of configurations, ensuring that each project aligns with their business goals, space requirements, and target audience preferences.

“Our goal is to provide not just equipment, but complete solutions that empower our clients to succeed,” said a company representative.“From design to installation and ongoing support, Eternity is dedicated to delivering value at every stage.”







Strong Manufacturing and Supply Capabilities

Eternity's manufacturing strength is supported by its 8,000+ square meter self-owned factory and extensive warehouse facilities. This infrastructure enables the company to maintain high production standards, ensure product quality, and meet global demand efficiently.

The company's vertically integrated operations allow for strict quality control and continuous innovation. By combining manufacturing expertise with industry insights gained over two decades, Eternity consistently delivers products that meet international standards and exceed customer expectations.

In addition, the company's large warehouse capacity ensures the availability of stock for faster delivery times, a critical factor for clients operating in fast-paced entertainment markets.







Expanding Global Presence

With a focus on global markets, Eternity has established partnerships with clients across multiple regions, including Asia, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company's participation in the Asia Amusement & Attractions Expo serves as a strategic platform to strengthen these relationships and explore new business opportunities.

The expo is recognized as one of the most influential events in the amusement and attractions industry, attracting thousands of professionals each year. By exhibiting at Booth 2.1 B05, Eternity aims to connect with industry stakeholders, showcase its latest innovations, and demonstrate its capabilities as a trusted partner in bowling solutions.







Commitment to Innovation and Industry Growth

As the entertainment industry continues to evolve, Eternity remains committed to innovation and continuous improvement. The company is actively investing in research and development to create products that align with emerging trends, including interactive gaming experiences and smart entertainment systems.

Eternity's vision extends beyond product development. The company seeks to collaborate with partners worldwide to promote health, leisure, and social engagement through modern bowling experiences. By combining technology with creativity, Eternity aims to contribute to the growth of the global amusement industry.







Visit Eternity at Booth 2.1 B05

Industry professionals and visitors attending the Asia Amusement & Attractions Expo 2026 are invited to visit Eternity at Booth 2.1 B05 to experience the EV99 String Bowling Machine firsthand and explore the company's comprehensive range of bowling solutions.

For more information or to schedule a meeting during the event, interested parties can visit the company's official contact page or reach out directly via email.

Eternity welcomes inquiries from distributors, project developers, and business owners seeking reliable and innovative bowling solutions.