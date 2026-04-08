Websiteaudit: 15 Categories, 75+ Checks, 21 Free SEO Tools, And Your First Audit Is Free

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"websiteaudit"Comprehensive website auditing tool delivers actionable fix recommendations, not just scores, across performance, SEO, security, and 12 more categories in under 3 minutes

PRAGUE, CZECH REPUBLIC - WebsiteAudit is a website auditing platform that analyzes sites across 15 categories and 75+ technical checks, then delivers prioritized recommendations with specific fixes and quantified impact estimates. Every new account receives a free audit on registration.

"Every website audit tool on the market tells you what's wrong. None of them tell you how to fix it," said Alex Kirillov, founder of WebsiteAudit. "We do. Every issue comes with the exact fix, the steps to implement it, and how much it will improve your site. Run an audit, hand the report to your developer, and everything gets fixed. That's it."

What the Audit Covers

Every audit runs 75+ checks across 15 categories in under 3 minutes. The tool performs deep analysis on the homepage plus checks supplementary pages like blog, contact, and about pages for site-wide health indicators. Every issue receives a severity rating (critical, high, medium, low), a plain-language explanation, a specific fix recommendation, and an impact estimate.

Performance. Core Web Vitals analysis including Largest Contentful Paint, Total Blocking Time, Cumulative Layout Shift, First Contentful Paint, and Speed Index, benchmarked against Google's thresholds.

Resource Optimization. Page weight analysis, render-blocking resource detection, unused CSS and JavaScript measurement, and third-party script impact assessment.

SEO Analysis. Meta title and description validation with character counts, heading structure verification, keyword density analysis, canonical tag checks, meta robots directives, structured data detection, URL structure evaluation, and content length assessment.

Security. HTTPS implementation verification, SSL/TLS certificate validation, security header analysis (HSTS, Content Security Policy, X-Frame-Options, X-Content-Type-Options, Referrer-Policy, Permissions-Policy), mixed content detection, and secure cookie configuration checks.

Mobile Usability. Viewport configuration, touch target sizing, font size validation, content width testing, and responsive design verification.

Technical SEO. XML sitemap validation, robots analysis, hreflang tag checking, structured data/Schema detection, pagination handling, and redirect chain identification.

Images. Format analysis (WebP/AVIF detection), compression evaluation, lazy loading implementation, alt text presence, responsive image usage, and dimension specification.

Analytics. Google Analytics 4 installation verification, Google Tag Manager detection, Facebook Pixel checking, and conversion tracking validation.

Legal Compliance. Cookie consent mechanism detection, privacy policy presence, terms of service verification, GDPR compliance indicators, and accessibility statement checking.

Content Quality. Reading level analysis, sentence length measurement, word count, heading structure evaluation, and content organization assessment.

Content Freshness. Last modified date detection, copyright year verification, content recency evaluation, and update frequency signals.

Contact. Contact information visibility, email and phone presence, contact form detection, and structured data for contact information.

Domain Info. Domain age, registrar information, SSL certificate details, DNS configuration, and WHOIS data.

Outbound Links. Broken link detection, nofollow/dofollow ratio analysis, external domain assessment, and link security attributes (noopener).

Social Tags. Open Graph tag validation, Twitter Card meta tag checking, social preview image verification, and structured sharing data analysis.

How Results Are Delivered

Each audit produces a scored dashboard with category-level ratings and a severity breakdown across all issues found. Individual issues include specific fix instructions (not generic advice) and quantified impact estimates.

Audits include an expert analysis layer providing contextual summaries across categories. Results can be exported to PDF and shared via unique links. Historical tracking lets users run repeat audits and visualize score improvements over time across all 15 categories.

Free First Audit

Every new account receives a free comprehensive audit on registration. The free audit includes the full 15-category, 75+ check analysis, expert recommendations, and PDF export. No credit card required.

21 Free SEO Tools

Alongside the paid audit, WebsiteAudit offers 21 free tools with no signup required.

Tag Generators. Meta Tag Generator with live SERP preview and character counting, Open Graph Tag Generator for social sharing optimization, and Twitter Card Generator.

Schema Generators. 14 structured data generators covering FAQ, Product, Article, Recipe, Video, Event, LocalBusiness, Organization, Review, JobPosting, Course, HowTo, Breadcrumb, and Website schema types. Each generates valid JSON-LD markup with property documentation and implementation guidance.

Technical Tools. Robots Generator with templates and syntax validation, Sitemap Generator, Hreflang Tag Generator for multi-language sites, and SERP Preview Tool with desktop and mobile views.

15 Educational Guides

Each audit category has a dedicated guide page explaining why the category matters, what specific metrics are checked and at what severity levels, and step-by-step instructions for fixing common issues. The Performance guide covers 8 fix categories from image optimization to JavaScript execution time. The Security guide covers HTTPS implementation, security header configuration, mixed content remediation, and certificate maintenance. These guides are freely accessible without an account.

Pricing

Credit-based with no subscription. 1 credit = 1 comprehensive audit. Single audit: $4.99. Starter pack (5 audits): $21.21, 15% off. Bulk (10+ audits): up to 25% off, from $3.74 per audit. Credits never expire. Failed audits are automatically refunded. 14-day money-back guarantee. Payments processed via Stripe.

Who It Serves

Small businesses that need to understand their site's problems without a technical background. Developers and agencies that need reliable pre-launch checklists and client audit reports. Marketing and SEO teams that need data to back optimization priorities and demonstrate ROI. Website builders that need to verify sites meet standards before and after launch.

About WebsiteAudit

WebsiteAudit is a website auditing platform that delivers actionable fix recommendations across 15 categories and 75+ checks. The platform includes 21 free SEO tools, 15 educational guide pages, historical score tracking, PDF export, and shareable reports.