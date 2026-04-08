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"Metrickal Named in Editorial Guide to Staffing Outsourcing Companies for US Logistics Firms"Published industry feature evaluates workforce scalability, recruitment technology, and logistics staffing support

New York, NY - April 08, 2026 - Metrickal has been included in an independently published editorial guide on Tech Bullion titled“Top Staffing Outsourcing Companies for US Logistics Firms”. The guide evaluates providers based on workforce scalability, recruitment efficiency, compliance support, and industry specialization, identifying Metrickal among the staffing solutions reviewed.

The editorial feature highlights the increasing importance of flexible staffing models in the logistics sector, where demand fluctuations and operational complexity require responsive workforce strategies. Within this context, Metrickal is recognized for its approach to combining recruitment processes with workforce planning tailored to logistics environments.

According to the guide, Metrickal utilizes data-driven talent matching to align candidates with logistics roles such as warehouse operations, transportation support, and supply chain management. This approach is designed to improve workforce performance and retention by ensuring alignment with operational requirements.

The platform also incorporates technology-enabled recruitment tools, including applicant tracking systems and workforce analytics, which support faster hiring cycles and provide visibility into candidate pipelines. In addition, Metrickal offers flexible staffing models that accommodate seasonal demand, project-based hiring, and long-term workforce expansion.

Compliance and risk management are also addressed through structured frameworks that support adherence to regulatory and safety standards across logistics roles. Clients are supported by dedicated account management, allowing staffing strategies to align with operational goals and workforce planning requirements.

“Logistics firms are facing increasing pressure to maintain workforce flexibility while meeting operational demands”, said a representative from Metrickal.“Being included in this editorial guide reflects the need for staffing solutions that combine structured recruitment processes with technology and compliance support to address evolving industry requirements.”

The US logistics sector continues to experience shifts driven by e-commerce growth, supply chain complexity, and fluctuating labor availability. As a result, companies are increasingly adopting outsourcing models that provide scalable staffing, workforce analytics, and faster recruitment turnaround times.

For more information about Metrickal and its staffing outsourcing solutions, visit the company's official website.

About the Company

Metrickal provides staffing outsourcing services designed to support logistics workforce management. Its solutions include data-driven candidate matching, technology-enabled recruitment processes, compliance support frameworks, and flexible staffing models that align with operational demand across supply chain environments.