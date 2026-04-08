Vedas Med Spa & Wellness Center Announces Exclusive Mother's Day Beauty Event And Spring Refresh Experience

MENAFN - GetNews)Vedas Med Spa & Wellness Center is welcoming the season with a special Mother's Day Beauty Event on May 6, 2026, designed to help clients refresh, rejuvenate, and feel their best heading into spring and summer.

The event will highlight some of today's most in-demand non-surgical aesthetic treatments, offering guests a chance to explore personalized options for skin rejuvenation, facial balancing, and body contouring in a relaxed, supportive setting. Attendees can expect a curated experience focused on natural-looking results and customized treatment plans tailored to individual goals.

“As we move into spring, many clients are looking for subtle, effective ways to refresh their appearance without surgery,” said a representative from Vedas Med Spa & Wellness Center.“This event is a great opportunity to learn what's possible and take advantage of seasonal offerings in a comfortable environment.”

The Mother's Day event is part of Vedas Med Spa's broader Spring Refresh campaign, which focuses on helping clients feel confident and renewed through advanced, non-invasive treatments.

In addition to the event experience, Vedas Med Spa is currently offering a range of limited-time spring specials, including:

Spring Pout offers featuring $100 off lip fillers, tear trough fillers, and all fillers including Sculptra, designed to enhance facial balance and restore volume with natural-looking results.

Body contouring promotions such as Emsculpt packages where clients who purchase three sessions receive a complimentary lip filler treatment, along with Cellulase packages offering up to $700 in savings for those looking to smooth and sculpt targeted areas.

Skin renewal treatments including packages like Venus Viva or VI Peels paired with complimentary facial treatments, helping clients improve skin texture, tone, and overall radiance.

Advanced rejuvenation options such as PDO thread lifts with $500 savings and Endolift treatments that include complimentary add-on areas for more comprehensive results.

Seasonal promotions also include a Mother's Day early bird gift card offer, where clients receive a $50 bonus with purchase, making it an ideal option for gifting or planning future treatments.

These offers are available for a limited time and are designed to complement the in-person event experience while giving clients flexible ways to take advantage of spring pricing.

Appointments for the Mother's Day event and spring treatments are now open. Clients can book directly online or contact the clinic for more information.

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