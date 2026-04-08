Tia Katz Introduces LO-RAIT, A New Framework For Understanding The Human Impact Of AI On The Workforce

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"Tia Katz - CEO & Founder of HU-X"Former IBM and Citi executive Tia Katz names what VUCA and BANI couldn't: the personal identity crisis facing professionals in the age of AI

New York, NY - April 8, 2026 - As organizations race to adopt AI, a growing number of professionals are experiencing something that goes far deeper than job insecurity. Tia Katz, founder and CEO of HU-X, a leadership and organizational development consultancy, has introduced a new framework that puts language to what millions of workers are feeling but struggling to articulate.

The framework is called LO-RAIT, which stands for Loss Of: Relevance, Agency, Identity, and Trajectory.

"People are not debating AI timelines. They are protecting stories they have built their lives around," said Katz. "The expertise you spent years building is being replicated by systems that improve weekly. That's not just a professional challenge. It's a grief response."

Why Existing Frameworks Fall Short

For decades, business leaders have relied on established models to make sense of disruption. VUCA (Volatile, Uncertain, Complex, Ambiguous), introduced by the U.S. Army War College in 1987, described a world that was hard to read but still possible to respond to. BANI (Brittle, Anxious, Nonlinear, Incomprehensible), introduced by futurist Jamais Cascio in 2020, acknowledged that the chaos was no longer just external but was getting inside people.

Both frameworks assumed the person experiencing the disruption was still intact, still professionally relevant, still able to look ahead and see a future.

LO-RAIT does not make that assumption.

"VUCA described the world around us. BANI described how that world felt from the inside. LO-RAIT describes what happens when the self that survived VUCA and BANI starts to come apart," said Katz.

The Four Dimensions of LO-RAIT

Loss of Relevance. Skills that took years to develop are being replicated by AI systems that improve weekly. Financial analysts, writers, lawyers, and other knowledge workers are watching their core competencies matched at a speed and scale no human can compete with.

Loss of Agency. In previous disruptions, individual action still mattered. In the current moment, professionals can reskill, get certified, and learn to prompt, but nobody can say with certainty what to reskill into or how long any particular capability will remain valuable.

Loss of Identity. Work is not just how people earn a living. It is how they know who they are. When AI can perform the function that defined someone professionally, the loss goes beyond capability. It becomes a loss of self-concept.

Loss of Trajectory. The long-standing career deal, invest early, build expertise, and watch your career compound over time, is breaking. A mid-career professional today cannot credibly map out where they will be in five years because the skills that would take them there may not be the skills that matter by then.

Viral Response Validates the Need

Katz first surfaced the concept on LinkedIn after mapping the public forecasts of major AI leaders including Sam Altman, Dario Amodei, Mustafa Suleyman, and Elon Musk, alongside projections from McKinsey, the IMF, and the World Economic Forum. The post reached nearly 50,000 people within eight hours, generating intense debate and underscoring just how deeply this topic resonates.

"Some people were grateful. Some pushed back hard. And the intensity of the reaction told me something important about where we actually are," said Katz. "I was watching the first stage of grief play out in a comment section."

A Call to Action for Leaders

Katz argues that leading through LO-RAIT requires action at three levels: organizational, team, and individual.

At the organizational level, leaders must engage in scenario planning that goes beyond one disruption cycle and asks what happens when the skills that power core revenue engines change faster than hiring can keep up.

At the team level, leaders need to create conditions where people can name what they are actually experiencing, not in surveys or town halls, but in real conversations with real honesty about what is known and what is not.

At the individual level, Katz calls on leaders to practice genuine servant leadership by seeing each person not as a role to be filled or a skill to be retrained, but as a human being trying to figure out who they are in a world that keeps changing the rules.

"Your job isn't to have the answers. It's to create the conditions where people feel safe enough to say what they're actually thinking," said Katz. "And before you can do any of that for them, you have to do it for yourself first. The oxygen mask goes on before you help anyone else with theirs."

About Tia Katz

Tia Katz is the founder and CEO of HU-X, a leadership and organizational development consultancy. She is a former Head of Senior Executive Development at IBM and has led executive development and culture change initiatives at Citi. She holds a Masters in Organizational Psychology from Columbia University and is a Certified Executive Coach from the Hudson Institute of Coaching.

About HU-X

HU-X is a human experience consultancy that works with organizations navigating the intersection of technology, leadership, and culture. Learn more at .