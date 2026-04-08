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Wall Street Surges As Middle East Ceasefire Triggers Massive Relief Rally
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
New York, April 8 (Petra) -- Major U.S. stock indices rallied sharply on Wednesday as investors cheered the announcement of a ceasefire in the Middle East, sparking a significant recovery across global equity markets.
The blue-chip Dow Jones Industrial Average soared 1,325 points, or 2.85%, to close at 47,910. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite gained 617 points, or 2.80%, reaching 22,635, while the benchmark S&P 500 climbed approximately 166 points, or 2.51%, to finish at 6,782.
The de-escalation of regional hostilities led to a dramatic pullback in energy prices, easing fears of sustained inflationary pressure. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell by roughly $16 to settle at $96.14 per barrel, reflecting a sharp reduction in the geopolitical risk premium that had previously driven prices higher.
Market analysts noted that the ceasefire news provided a much-needed boost to investor sentiment, which had been dampened by the threat of wider regional conflict and its potential impact on global supply chains. The rally was particularly pronounced in the technology and industrial sectors, as lower energy costs and a more stable international outlook encouraged a return to riskier assets.
The rebound follows a similar positive performance in European markets earlier in the day, signaling a synchronized global response to the diplomatic breakthrough.
New York, April 8 (Petra) -- Major U.S. stock indices rallied sharply on Wednesday as investors cheered the announcement of a ceasefire in the Middle East, sparking a significant recovery across global equity markets.
The blue-chip Dow Jones Industrial Average soared 1,325 points, or 2.85%, to close at 47,910. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite gained 617 points, or 2.80%, reaching 22,635, while the benchmark S&P 500 climbed approximately 166 points, or 2.51%, to finish at 6,782.
The de-escalation of regional hostilities led to a dramatic pullback in energy prices, easing fears of sustained inflationary pressure. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell by roughly $16 to settle at $96.14 per barrel, reflecting a sharp reduction in the geopolitical risk premium that had previously driven prices higher.
Market analysts noted that the ceasefire news provided a much-needed boost to investor sentiment, which had been dampened by the threat of wider regional conflict and its potential impact on global supply chains. The rally was particularly pronounced in the technology and industrial sectors, as lower energy costs and a more stable international outlook encouraged a return to riskier assets.
The rebound follows a similar positive performance in European markets earlier in the day, signaling a synchronized global response to the diplomatic breakthrough.
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