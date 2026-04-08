HIP Video Promo Presents: Jaysin Voxx Releases Brand New Music Video Keep It Real

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- In times of hardship, especially in music, it can feel instinctive to dwell on misfortune, using creative expression to sink deeper into despair. Jaysin Voxx believes it's time for a different approach. A lifelong optimist, he has always seen the glass half full, and he is committed to creating music that reflects a world led by empowerment and joy. Growing up in the Bay Area, a region rich with musical legends, Voxx quickly recognized the importance of standing out in a sea of emerging talent. While he could have molded himself to fit industry expectations, he chose instead to remain true to his identity, setting out to challenge conventions by leading purely with positivity. Supported and inspired by respected figures in the Bay Area and beyond, including Keith Martin, he adopted a mindset uncommon among young artists, appreciating every opportunity, channeling his creative hunger, and turning each experience into meaningful growth. Today, Voxx is not only developing a unique style but also pioneering a blended genre he calls Nu-Disco Pop Funk (DPF), carving out his own space in the global dance-pop landscape. The global momentum is already undeniable: Jaysin was just awarded the Silver Medal for Best Dance Pop Single for this hit“Outta Breath and Best Pop Emerging Artist at the European International Music Awards. Through infectious, effortless grooves, he aims to spark joy, create ease, and inspire others to“Keep It Real,” forever and always.

From the very first note, Voxx's latest earworm,“Keep It Real,” immerses listeners in a universe where funk, disco, and dance exist in perfect harmony. Brought to life in collaboration with Michael J. Calhoun, a founding member of the Grammy-winning Dazz Band and one of Voxx's personal inspirations, the track sizzles with the spirit of the past while shimmering with the youthful vibrations of the future. With steady, hypnotic basslines, a touch of assertive edge, and an intoxicating rhythmic flow, Voxx calls out those who hide their true selves behind a mask, combatting honesty with distance. The narrator wrestles with the shift in someone once close, now seemingly“stuck in their own ways.” It's as though they have changed overnight, resorting to“petty, childish” behavior instead of genuine conversation. For those who would rather put on a show than be real, Voxx makes his stance clear: he wants no part in it. In his world, authenticity leads the way, and when people“Keep It Real,” everything feels a little brighter.

Sometimes, the best ideas lie deep in the unconscious, waiting to surface when the eyes finally close after a long day, and the mind drifts beyond the limits of reality. Visions of walking through a secretive tunnel, winding through dark corridors into an alluring circus of masked figures, came to Voxx in a dream, ultimately inspiring the masquerade aesthetic of the“Keep It Real” music video. Balancing between reality and fantasy, the visual invites viewers to question their perception, because not everything is as it seems inside this red and gold, chandelier-studded nightclub. But the experience is not all illusion, it's a celebration, the party of a lifetime come to life on screen. The night reflects Voxx's philosophy and mission, with empowerment felt in every moment. He stands as the truest version of himself, and that's what really matters. Everything else, from the flashing lights to the pretty girls and nice cars, is just a bonus.

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