HIP Video Promo Presents: Jaysin Voxx Releases Brand New Music Video Keep It Real
From the very first note, Voxx's latest earworm,“Keep It Real,” immerses listeners in a universe where funk, disco, and dance exist in perfect harmony. Brought to life in collaboration with Michael J. Calhoun, a founding member of the Grammy-winning Dazz Band and one of Voxx's personal inspirations, the track sizzles with the spirit of the past while shimmering with the youthful vibrations of the future. With steady, hypnotic basslines, a touch of assertive edge, and an intoxicating rhythmic flow, Voxx calls out those who hide their true selves behind a mask, combatting honesty with distance. The narrator wrestles with the shift in someone once close, now seemingly“stuck in their own ways.” It's as though they have changed overnight, resorting to“petty, childish” behavior instead of genuine conversation. For those who would rather put on a show than be real, Voxx makes his stance clear: he wants no part in it. In his world, authenticity leads the way, and when people“Keep It Real,” everything feels a little brighter.
Sometimes, the best ideas lie deep in the unconscious, waiting to surface when the eyes finally close after a long day, and the mind drifts beyond the limits of reality. Visions of walking through a secretive tunnel, winding through dark corridors into an alluring circus of masked figures, came to Voxx in a dream, ultimately inspiring the masquerade aesthetic of the“Keep It Real” music video. Balancing between reality and fantasy, the visual invites viewers to question their perception, because not everything is as it seems inside this red and gold, chandelier-studded nightclub. But the experience is not all illusion, it's a celebration, the party of a lifetime come to life on screen. The night reflects Voxx's philosophy and mission, with empowerment felt in every moment. He stands as the truest version of himself, and that's what really matters. Everything else, from the flashing lights to the pretty girls and nice cars, is just a bonus.
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