Jcdecaux Wins Advertising Tender For Western Sydney International Airport, Sydney's New 24-Hour Airport

New long-term contract to deliver a premium Digital Out-of-Home network

Paris, April 8th, 2026 – JCDecaux SE (Euronext Paris: DEC), the number one outdoor advertising company worldwide, has been awarded the advertising tender for Western Sydney International (Nancy-Bird Walton) Airport (WSI) - Sydney's new 24-hour international and domestic airport - following a competitive tender process, securing a new long-term contract to establish a premium Digital Out-of-Home network at Sydney's newest aviation gateway.

WSI is a major new infrastructure project for Western Sydney - Australia's third largest economy - with a terminal designed by award-winning architects including Zaha Hadid Architects, COX Architecture and Woods Bagot. Opening with capacity for 10 million passengers, the airport is planned to scale over time and will support both international and domestic services, with early airline announcements including Qantas/Jetstar, Singapore Airlines and Air New Zealand.

From opening day in October 2026, JCDecaux will deploy premium digital assets across internal and external precincts. In the lead-up to opening, JCDecaux will work with WSI and launch partners, creating a rare first-mover opportunity for brands at Sydney's new 24-hour global gateway.

Simon Hickey, Chief Executive Officer, WSI, said:“JCDecaux operates premium airport media networks at leading international gateways globally. We're thrilled to be partnering with them and for businesses and brands to harness this opportunity to deliver creative advertising assets to a diverse and highly engaged audience of domestic and international travellers.”

Jean-François Decaux, Chairman of the Executive Board and Co-CEO of JCDecaux, said:“Western Sydney International Airport is a significant new gateway for Sydney. This new long-term contract enables JCDecaux to design a premium digital airport media network from the ground up, creating exceptional opportunities for brands to connect with domestic and international travellers as the airport scales.”

Key Figures for JCDecaux



2025 revenue: €3,967.1m

N°1 Out-of-Home Media company worldwide

A daily audience of 850 million people in 79 countries

1,105,906 advertising panels worldwide

Present in 3,895 cities with more than 10,000 inhabitants

11,894 employees

JCDecaux is listed on the Eurolist of Euronext Paris and is part of the SBF 120 and CAC Mid 60 indexes

JCDecaux's Group carbon reduction trajectory has been approved by the SBTi and the company has joined the Euronext Paris CAC® SBT 1.5° index

JCDecaux is recognised for its extra-financial performance in the CDP (A-List), MSCI (AAA), Sustainalytics (11.1), and has achieved Silver Medal status from EcoVadis

Member of the UN Global Compact since 2015 and of the RE100 since 2019

Leader in self-service bike rental scheme: pioneer in eco-friendly mobility

N°1 worldwide in street furniture (636,625 advertising panels)

N°1 worldwide in transport advertising with 154 airports and 257 contracts in metros, buses, trains and tramways (374,718 advertising panels)

N°1 in Europe for billboards (94,562 advertising panels worldwide)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Europe (740,067 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Asia-Pacific (168,815 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Latin America (103,865 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Africa (31,364 advertising panels) N°2 in outdoor advertising in the Middle East (20,852 advertising panels)



For more information about JCDecaux, please visit jcdecaux.

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Communications Department : Clémentine Prat

+33 (0) 1 30 79 79 10 – ...

Investor Relations : Rémi Grisard

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