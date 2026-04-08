Formfactor To Announce First Quarter 2026 Financial Results On April 29Th
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About FormFactor:
FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ: FORM) is a leading provider of essential test and measurement technologies along the full IC life cycle – from characterization, modeling, reliability, and design de-bug to qualification and production test. Semiconductor companies rely upon FormFactor's products and services to accelerate profitability by optimizing device performance and advancing yield knowledge. The Company serves customers through its network of facilities in Asia, Europe, and North America. For more information, visit the Company's website at .
Investor Contact
Stan Finkelstein
Investor Relations
(925) 290-4273
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