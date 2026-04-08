Pawan Khera Seeks Anticipatory Bail In Telangana HC In Assam FIR Case

Congress leader Pawan Khera on Wednesday approached the Telangana High Court seeking anticipatory bail in connection with a case filed against him in Assam. The petition is yet to be listed.

Allegations and FIR

Khera had made allegations against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and his wife Riniki Bhuyan Sharma at a press conference in the national capital. Both the Chief Minister and his wife have strongly refuted the allegations. Riniki Bhuyan Sharma had lodged an FIR against Khera and the Assam Police carried out searches at his residence on Tuesday. Khera had alleged that the Chief Minister's wife holds three passports and certain properties were not disclosed in Sarma's election affidavit.

Political Reactions

Sarma had said on Tuesday that Khera "ran away" to Hyderabad after the searches. "I have come to know through the media that the police have gone to his residence in Delhi, but he has run away to Hyderabad. The law will take its own course," he said.

Congress leaders have backed Khera against attack by BJP leaders. "The shameless attack on Congress leader Pawan Khera by the BJP only speaks of their arrogance and guilt. Every congress person, indeed every Indian who believes in our constitution and understands that raising questions and challenging power is the basis of a strong democracy stands by him as his home is ransacked and he is hunted down by a Chief Minister who has lost his moral right to govern," party leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said in a post on X.

Voting in Assam will take place tomorrow and results will be announced on May 4. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)