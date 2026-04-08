CM Dhami Inaugurates 25Th All India Police Water Sports Championship

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami virtually inaugurated the 25th edition of the All India Police Water Sports Cluster Championship at the Water Sports and Adventure Institute in Tehri Garhwal on Wednesday. Speaking about the event, CM Dhami said, "I have been told that in this championship, 51 competitions of different sports, including rowing, canoeing, trekking, will be organised. I wish all the best to the teams taking part in this competition."

Nationwide Participation from Police Forces

Speaking to ANI, Sanjay Gunjyal, Additional Director General of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), said the championship has drawn participation from 19 teams representing Central Armed Police Forces and state police units from across the country. The participating teams include forces such as the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Border Security Force (BSF), ITBP, Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Assam Rifles, along with police teams from several states and union territories.

Event and Athlete Breakdown

A total of 52 events will be held during the championship, including 18 canoeing races, 18 kayaking races and 16 rowing races. Around 470 athletes are competing, comprising approximately 130 women and 340 men.

Promoting Sportsmanship and National Integration

The championship, organised by the ITBP, is being held at Wasai in Tehri, Uttarakhand, from April 8 to 12, set against the scenic backdrop of Tehri Lake. Senior officials, including Shatrujeet Kapur, were present at the inauguration. The event aims to promote sportsmanship, discipline and national integration, while showcasing the capabilities of police forces in water sports.

Strengthening Border Area Economies

Earlier last week, CM Dhami oversaw the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at the Chief Minister's residence under the 'Vibrant Village Programme', aimed at strengthening local economies in border areas, with the agreement between the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and the Uttarakhand Horticulture Board set to facilitate the procurement of locally grown fruits and vegetables for ITBP units stationed across the state. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)