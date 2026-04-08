Tech4good Awards 2026 Open For Entries

MENAFN - Pressat) London, UK - Entries are now open for the AbilityNet Tech4Good Awards 2026, delivered in partnership with ImpactMatch, hosted by IBM and supported by BT and HSBC. Founded in 2011, the Awards celebrate individuals and organisations using technology to create a more accessible, inclusive and sustainable world.

The Tech4Good Awards recognise people and organisations that use technology to tackle real-world challenges, from improving digital accessibility and bridging the digital divide, to financial inclusion, sustainability and inclusive education.

Since launching in 2011, the Awards have spotlighted over 100 pioneering organisations from all over the world, including Be My Eyes, Open Bionics, what3words, Peek Vision and NaviLens. Many winners have gone on to achieve global recognition, secure funding and scale their impact.

Award categories

The 2026 Awards feature ten categories:

AI for Good – sponsored by HSBC

Digital Accessibility

Digital Inclusion

Inclusive Innovation

Financial Inclusion

Inclusive Education

Workplace Inclusion

Global Impact

One Planet

Young Pioneer Award (for innovators aged 16–18)

All finalists will also be eligible for the Community Choice Award, voted for by the public.

In addition, AbilityNet will present a Special Recognition Award recognising an individual who has made an outstanding contribution to technology for good.

Previous recipients include Sir Stephen Hawking, Wikipedia founder Jimmy Wales and ICT pioneer and philanthropist Dame Stephanie Shirley.

Industry voices

Amy Low, CEO of AbilityNet, said:

"The Tech4Good Awards continue to show how powerful technology can be in tackling real-world challenges. At AbilityNet our work is guided by our mission to create a digital world accessible to all, and it's inspiring to see so many people developing ideas that remove barriers and create new opportunities. We're excited to discover the next generation of innovators who are using tech as a force for good."

Leigh Smyth, Founder of ImpactMatch, said:

"Since 2011, the Tech4Good Awards have been a launchpad for innovation. Past winners have gone on to raise millions in funding to scale their solutions. At ImpactMatch, we believe technology is a key multiplier for social change, and we are proud to be a partner for the Awards. We're not just looking for great ideas, we're looking for pioneers who will prove that profit and purpose can thrive together to build a more inclusive, sustainable future."

How to enter

Entries are free and open to organisations and individuals of all sizes, from grassroots community groups and charities to startups, schools and global technology companies.

Finalists will be announced during London Tech Week in June 2026 and the winners will be revealed at the Tech4Good Awards Ceremony on 3 July 2026, hosted by IBM in London.

Key dates

Entries close: 1 May 2026

Finalists announced: 11 June 2026

Community Choice voting: 11 June – 2 July 2026

Awards Ceremony: 3 July 2026

Enter the Awards

Find out more and submit your entry:

