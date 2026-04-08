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Bausch + Lomb Corporation

Bausch + Lomb Corporation


2026-04-08 03:11:36
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:16 AM EST - Bausch + Lomb Corporation: Today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted 510(k) clearance for the Bi-Blade+ advanced dual-port vitrectomy cutter and the Adaptive Fluidics advanced update on the Stellaris Elite® Vision Enhancement System. Bausch + Lomb Corporation shares T are trading up $0.95 at $23.10.

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