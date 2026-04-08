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VIDEO - BTV Explores Thesis Gold, Lion Copper & Gold, Brixton Metals, North American Iron, Quimbaya Gold, Canstar Resources, Capitan Silver


2026-04-08 03:10:26
(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) VIDEO - BTV Explores Thesis Gold, Lion Copper & Gold, Brixton Metals, North American Iron, Quimbaya Gold, Canstar Resources, Capitan Silver

April 08, 2026 12:00 PM EDT | Source: BTV

Watch on BNN Bloomberg national
Wednesday, April 8 at 7:30 PM EST & Saturday, April 11 at 8 PM EST

Tune into BTV and Discover Investment Opportunities.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 8, 2026) - As capital flows back into the resource sector, BTV - Business Television showcases companies converting exploration success and strategic execution into real growth potential.


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Thesis Gold & Silver (TSXV: TAU) (OTCQX: THSGF) - Backed by a growing gold and silver resource and strategic investment from major producers, Thesis is advancing a development-stage asset in British Columbia. With a completed pre-feasibility study, strong infrastructure access, and ongoing permitting, the company is positioning for long-term growth in a tier-one jurisdiction.

Lion Copper & Gold Corp. (CSE: LEO) (OTCQB: LCGMF) - With over 3 billion pounds of copper resources, Lion Copper & Gold is advancing a large-scale U.S. development asset supported by a strategic partnership with a Rio Tinto subsidiary. By funding feasibility and permitting simultaneously, the company is working to accelerate timelines while aligning with rising demand for domestically sourced copper.

Brixton Metals (TSXV: BBB) (OTCQX: BBBXF) - Entering an active exploration phase, Brixton is drilling across multiple assets with a focus on high-grade silver. Recent results have returned strong intercepts, supporting efforts to define a maiden resource and position the company within a market driven by both industrial and investment demand for silver.

North American Iron

Quimbaya Gold (CSE: QIM) (OTCQX: QIMGF) - is exploring a district-scale land package in Colombia alongside producing gold operations. Early drilling suggests continuity with nearby deposits, supporting a multi-target exploration strategy in one of the world's highest-grade gold regions.

Canstar Resources (TSXV: ROX) - Focused on polymetallic exploration in Newfoundland, Canstar is targeting high-grade systems containing gold, silver, and base metals. With active drilling and strategic partnerships in place, the company is advancing within a historically productive district known for exceptional grades.

Capitan Silver Corp. (TSXV: CAPT) - is advancing a high-grade silver system in Mexico, supported by strong drill results and a fully funded exploration program. With an experienced technical team and an expanded drilling campaign underway, the company is working to define scale in a well-established mining region.

About BTV - Business Television / BTV The Agency:

For 28 years, BTV - Business Television Taylor Thoen and Jessica Katrichak

Discover Investment Opportunities.

Watch BTV Episode; BROADCAST NETWORKS and TIMES:

CANADA:
Airing on BNN Bloomberg!

    Wednesday, April 8 @ 7:30pm ET

    Saturday, April 11 @ 8:00pm ET

US National TV:
Biz Television Network -

    Sun, April 12 @ 1:00pm ET

    Mon, April 13 @ 8:30am ET

    Tues, April 14 @ 8:30pm ET & 11:30pm ET

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To view the source version of this press release, please visit

Source: BTV

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