MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) TRON Network Integrated into Hyperlane, Expanding Interoperability to Over 150 Chains

April 08, 2026 1:00 PM EDT | Source: TRON

Geneva, Switzerland--(Newsfile Corp. - April 8, 2026) - TRON DAO, the community-governed DAO dedicated to accelerating the decentralization of the internet through blockchain technology and decentralized applications (dApps), announced today TRON Network's integration into Hyperlane, a leading permissionless cross-chain messaging protocol. This integration expands TRON's interoperability by enabling developers to seamlessly build and scale applications across multiple blockchains.







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Through Hyperlane's open interoperability framework, TRON is now connected to over 150 chains. Unlike traditional bridges that are limited to token transfers, Hyperlane enables smart contracts to send not just assets, but also data and instructions across chains. This allows developers to build applications that operate seamlessly across multiple ecosystems.

Because Hyperlane is fully permissionless, developers can deploy connections between TRON and any supported chain without requiring approval or centralized coordination. This unlocks faster deployment of cross-chain applications and infrastructure, including Hyperlane Warp Routes for token transfers between TRON and other networks. The integration introduces a wide range of new use cases on TRON, including cross-chain stablecoin transfers, interchain deposits, multichain governance, native asset issuance across chains, and fully composable decentralized applications.

Developers also gain access to Hyperlane's modular security model through Interchain Security Modules (ISMs), which allow them to define how cross-chain messages are verified. This flexibility enables teams to choose their own validator sets, security thresholds, and trust assumptions based on their application needs. In addition, Hyperlane supports multiple virtual machine environments-including EVM-compatible environments, Solana, and Cosmos-based ecosystems-making it easier for developers to connect TRON to the broader multichain ecosystem and build across diverse blockchain architectures.

"TRON settles more stablecoin volume than almost any chain in crypto, but most of that liquidity has stayed on one network. We're excited to change that with Hyperlane," said Jon Kol, Co-Founder of Hyperlane. "Developers on any chain can now easily tap into TRON's stablecoin depth directly. We think TRON has real potential as an interchain stablecoin hub, and we're excited to see what people build with that kind of liquidity at their fingertips."

"Interoperability is critical to the future of blockchain," said Justin Sun, Founder of TRON. "By integrating with Hyperlane, TRON is advancing a more connected ecosystem where developers can seamlessly build across chains and users can benefit from truly unified decentralized applications. This collaboration enhances TRON's ability to support stablecoin applications and opens the door for scalable, real-world financial solutions."

By enabling cross-chain communication for assets, data, and smart contract execution, TRON strengthens its position as a scalable and efficient settlement layer, particularly for stablecoin activity. This expanded interoperability empowers developers to build more versatile, composable applications while advancing TRON's mission to drive broader adoption of decentralized technologies and real-world use cases.

About TRON DAO

TRON DAO is a community-governed DAO dedicated to accelerating the decentralization of the internet via blockchain technology and dApps.

Founded in September 2017 by H.E. Justin Sun, the TRON blockchain has experienced significant growth since its MainNet launch in May 2018. Until recently, TRON hosted the largest circulating supply of USD Tether (USDT) stablecoin, which currently exceeds $86 billion. As of April 2026, the TRON blockchain has recorded over 372 million in total user accounts, more than 13 billion in total transactions, and over $25 billion in total value locked (TVL), based on TRONSCAN. Recognized as the global settlement layer for stablecoin transactions and everyday purchases with proven success, TRON is "Moving Trillions, Empowering Billions."

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About Hyperlane

Hyperlane is the open interoperability framework, engineered to help digital assets and applications grow across 150+ blockchains with one integration. From regulated stablecoins to decentralized perpetual exchanges, Hyperlane has supported over $10B in value transferred since launch in 2022.

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Source: TRON