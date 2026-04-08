Pia Lindberg is a registered nurse and PhD candidate at Karolinska Institutet. She has a clinical background in ambulance care, emergency medicine, advanced home care, and primary care. Her research focuses on long COVID in non-hospitalized adults, with particular interest in respiratory and cardiovascular outcomes and digital home monitoring.

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