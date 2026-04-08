Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Pia Lindberg

Pia Lindberg


2026-04-08 03:09:59
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • PhD Candidate, Department of Medicine, Karolinska Institutet
Profile Articles Activity

Pia Lindberg is a registered nurse and PhD candidate at Karolinska Institutet. She has a clinical background in ambulance care, emergency medicine, advanced home care, and primary care. Her research focuses on long COVID in non-hospitalized adults, with particular interest in respiratory and cardiovascular outcomes and digital home monitoring.

Experience
  • –present RN, phd- student, Karolinska Institutet
Education
  • 2011 Kalmar universitet, Spec ambulance nurse

The Conversation

MENAFN08042026000199003603ID1110959250



The Conversation

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search