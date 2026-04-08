War Update: 43 Clashes On Front Lines Pokrovsk Sector Sees Fiercest Battles

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Facebook, releasing an update as of 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 8.

“Since the start of the day, the aggressor has attacked the positions of the Defense Forces 43 times,” the statement reads.

According to the General Staff, artillery shelling of border areas continues. Today in the Sumy region, the settlements of Iskryskivshchyna, Bachivsk, Atynske, Stukalivka, Neskuchne, Rohizne, Tovstodubove, Volfyne, Korenok, Vasylivske, and Khodyne were hit. Svarove and Fotovyzh were bombed.

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors, the enemy launched a single assault on our defenders' positions; in addition, it carried out 38 attacks on settlements and our troops' positions, three of which involved the use of multiple launch rocket systems.

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector, the enemy launched four assaults on the positions of our units in the areas of the settlements of Synelnykove, Prylipka, and Lyman.

In the Kupiansk sector, the enemy attempted twice to attack toward the settlements of Novoosynove and Novoplatonivka.

In the Lyman sector, one clash with the enemy occurred near Hrekivka.

In the Sloviansk sector, since the start of the day, our defenders have repelled one attempt to advance toward Riznykivka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the enemy launched a single attack toward Tykhonivka.

In the Kostiantynivka sector, the invaders carried out eight attacks near Kostiantynivka, Pleshchiivka, Illinivka, and Sofiivka.

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In the Pokrovsk sector, since the start of the day, the occupiers have attempted 12 times to dislodge our troops from their positions near the settlements of Rodynske, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Muravka, and Filiia, as well as toward the settlements of Bilytske, Novooleksandrivka, and Serhiivka. Three engagements are still ongoing.

In the Oleksandrivka sector, the enemy launched a single offensive toward Lisne.

In the Huliaipole sector, the Defense Forces successfully repelled nine enemy attacks toward the settlements of Pryluky, Dobropillia, Tsvitkove, Zaliznychne, Huliaipole, and Varvarivka. The enemy carried out airstrikes in the areas of the settlements of Lisne, Nove Pole, Vozdvyzhivka, Barvinivka, Shyroke, and Charivne. One clash is ongoing.

In the Orikhiv sector, the enemy carried out airstrikes on the areas around the settlements of Veselianka and Kushuhum.

In the Prydniprovske sector, the enemy conducted three unsuccessful assaults toward the Antonivskyi Bridge.

In other sectors, there are currently no significant changes in the situation. No attempts by the enemy to advance have been recorded.

As reported by Ukrinform, on the night of April 8, the Ukrainian Armed Forces struck oil depots in the temporarily occupied citie of Feodosiia and Hvardiiske (Crimea).

Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine