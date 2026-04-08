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Iran Shoots Down Hermes 900 Drone In Southern Airspace


2026-04-08 03:08:24
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 8. A "Hermes 900" unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) was recently shot down over Iran's southern Pars Province, the statement of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) says, Trend reports.

According to the IRGC, the UAV was neutralized by Iran's Air Defense System.

IRGC emphasized that any aerial vehicle belonging to the United States or Israel entering Iranian airspace, even without engaging in military operations, is considered a violation of the ceasefire and will be met with a decisive response.

On February 28, the U.S. and Israel launched military operations against Iran. Strikes were carried out against the country's largest cities, including Tehran. The White House justified the attack by citing missile and nuclear threats emanating from the Islamic Republic. As a result of the strikes on Iran, the country's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and several other key figures in the leadership were killed. Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a large-scale retaliatory operation against Israel. Iran also targeted U.S. facilities in Bahrain, Jordan, Iraq, Qatar, Kuwait, the UAE, Oman, Saudi Arabia, and Syria with ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, and drones.

The conflict has placed the region's energy infrastructure and maritime shipping under serious threat. Due to security tensions in the Strait of Hormuz, global oil prices have surged.

On April 7, the U.S. and Iran reached an agreement on a temporary ceasefire lasting approximately two weeks, aimed at preventing further escalation of hostilities and creating opportunities for negotiations. According to reports, the agreement was reached with Pakistan acting as a mediator. One of the key points is Iran's commitment to reopen the Strait of Hormuz to international shipping, and the parties also agreed to cease attacks and prepare for negotiations.

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Trend News Agency

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