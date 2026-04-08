Sandman, Finn & Fitzhugh Named Top 10 Criminal Defense Law Firm By Best Of The Best Attorneys

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"When asked about the firm's inclusion as a Top 10 Criminal Defense Law Firm, Attorney Sandman said:“This recognition speaks to the type of work we do for our clients. We take the time to carefully examine how each case is built and what the details truly reveal before determining the best path forward.”"Raleigh criminal defense firm, Sandman, Finn & Fitzhugh has been named a Top 10 law firm by Best of the Best Attorneys in recognition of its outstanding criminal defense work in Wake County, NC.

Sandman, Finn & Fitzhugh, Attorneys at Law, has been named a Top 10 Criminal Defense Law Firm by Best of the Best Attorneys, a national organization that reviews attorneys based on their work and professional reputation. Firms selected for the Top 10 are evaluated on experience, client feedback, and standing within the legal community.

That evaluation process considers a range of factors, including peer and client reviews, professional involvement, and overall conduct in the legal field. It also considers how consistently a firm handles its cases, particularly in more involved criminal matters where the details of an investigation, arrest, or evidence can affect how a case proceeds.

As Raleigh criminal lawyers, Sandman, Finn & Fitzhugh work with individuals facing everything from DWI and traffic charges to more serious misdemeanor and felony cases, including assault charges, drug offenses, and allegations involving theft or property crimes. Much of that work takes place in Wake County North Carolina courts, where familiarity with local procedures and how cases tend to move can help when deciding how to approach a case.

The firm also handles a high volume of impaired driving cases. In their roles as DWI lawyers, Attorneys Sandman, Finn, and Fitzhugh review the details of traffic stops, testing methods, and other factors that may affect how evidence is evaluated. These cases often come down to specifics, and even small details can become important when building a defense.

For clients, that kind of review can help clarify what is ahead and which factors may influence the case. Over time, that work has played a role in how the firm is regarded within the Raleigh legal community.

This designation from Best of the Best Attorneys reflects the day-to-day work involved in criminal defense and the role the firm continues to play for individuals navigating the legal system.

About Sandman, Finn & Fitzhugh

Sandman, Finn & Fitzhugh is a Raleigh-based criminal defense law firm representing individuals charged with DWI, traffic violations, assault charges, drug offenses, theft charges, fraud, gun charges, and other misdemeanor and felony offenses.