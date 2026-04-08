Daly Smart BMS For India: Bluetooth & APP Monitoring Battery Management System
|Parameter
|Specification
|Cell chemistry
|LiFePO4, NCM, LTO
|String range
|Li-ion:4~7/7~17/7~20s | Default LiFePO4:4~8/7~17/7~24s | LTO:6~8/7~17/7~24sTC:only supports LiFePO4 4S
|Continuous current
|40A – 400A
|Parallel currentIntegrated 1A parallel modules
|Sleep power consumption< 800 μA
|Communication
|Bluetooth · RS485 (UART) · CAN
|Enclosure (optional)
|IP65
|Active balancing current
|Peak 1A (TH/TK/TM/TS) | Peak 0.5A(TC)
|Charging Voltage
|LiFePO4: N*3.65V | Li-ion:N*4.2V | LTO: N*2.9V
Market context: Mordor Intelligence's BMS Market Report projects the Asia-Pacific BMS market to grow at a CAGR of 20.3% (2024–2029), with India identified as one of the fastest-growing sub-markets, driven by EV policy mandates and grid-scale BESS deployment.
Three High-Volume Indian Applications
Rooftop Solar Storage
India's installed rooftop solar capacity reached 11 GW in 2023 (MNRE). 48V LiFePO4 battery packs are the dominant storage architecture at this scale. Daly Smart BMS allows local installers to commission and monitor packs remotely via Bluetooth APP - eliminating site-visit costs for routine diagnostics.
Telecom Tower Backup
India's 600,000+ telecom towers (TAIPA, 2023) are actively transitioning from VRLA to lithium backup. Daly Smart BMS RS485 output is directly compatible with the SNMP-based monitoring infrastructure deployed by operators including Indus Towers and ATC India, enabling zero additional integration cost.
Electric Three-Wheelers & E-Rickshaws
The Indian EV three-wheeler segment recorded 755,000+ unit sales in FY2023-24 (VAHAN Portal, MoRTH). Daly Smart BMS CAN 2.0 output supports direct BMS-to-VCU integration required by OEM vehicle architectures - a non-negotiable requirement at scale.
Why Indian B2B Buyers Specify Daly
With 5,000+ B2B clients across 100+ countries and an ISO 9001-certified manufacturing facility in Shenzhen, Daly BMS offers four practical advantages for Indian procurement teams:
-
MOQ from 10 units - sample evaluation before volume commitment
OEM/ODM capability - custom logo, communication parameters, protection thresholds via RS485 configuration software
Pre-sales engineering support - dedicated technical team for schematic review and pack design validation
CE · ROHS · UN38.3 certified - full documentation package for Indian customs clearance under HSN 8504.40
Request the full technical datasheet and India pricing:
Reference Index
|#
|Data Point
|Source
|URL
|1
|India 18 GW renewable capacity (2023)
|IEA
|2
|500 GW non-fossil target by 2030
|CEA / MNREnic/national-electricity-plan-volume-i-generation/
|3
|HPPC SOC algorithm accuracy ±3%
|Journal of Power Sources
|4
|India summer ambient temperature >45°C
|India Met. Dept. (IMD)gov/
|5
|Asia-Pacific BMS CAGR 20.3% (2024–2029)
|Mordor Intelligence
|6
|Rooftop solar 11 GW (2023)
|MNRE Current Statusgov/solar/current-status/
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