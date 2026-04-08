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Daly Smart BMS For India: Bluetooth & APP Monitoring Battery Management System


2026-04-08 03:04:22
(MENAFN- GetNews) India's energy storage sector is scaling faster than most infrastructure frameworks can absorb. The IEA confirms India commissioned 18 GW of new renewable capacity in 2023, placing it among the top three global clean energy markets. The Central Electricity Authority's National Electricity Plan 2023–2032 mandates 500 GW of non-fossil generation by 2030, with battery energy storage systems (BESS) classified as critical grid infrastructure.

For OEM manufacturers and system integrators, this growth creates a direct operational challenge: pack deployments are spreading across more demanding environments - from desert rooftops in Rajasthan to high-humidity telecom towers in Assam - while service intervals are lengthening and end-user uptime expectations are hardening.

A passive BMS - one that protects but does not communicate - accumulates an unresolvable serviceability debt over an 8–10 year pack lifetime. Real-time cell monitoring, SOC/SOH estimation, and remote fault diagnostics are now procurement-table requirements, not premium options.

This is the operational gap Daly Smart BMS is engineered to close.

A standard BMS enforces voltage, current, and temperature limits - cutting the circuit when thresholds are breached. A Smart BMS does all of this while continuously broadcasting pack-level and cell-level data over digital communication links. The engineering difference is significant:

  • Bluetooth 5.0 / RS485 / CAN Bus - cell-level data streamed to mobile APP or SCADA in real time
  • HPPC-algorithm SOC & SOH estimation - accuracy within ±3%; no manual recalibration required
  • Active cell balancing - up to 1A balancing current reduces intra-pack cell divergence, extending usable cycle life
  • Fault log history - timestamped event records enabling root-cause analysis and predictive maintenance
  • Remote parameter configuration - protection thresholds adjustable via RS485 software without physical site access


For Indian solar EPC companies, telecom operators, and EV OEMs, these capabilities translate directly into lower warranty claims, faster fault resolution, and higher end-customer retention.

India's deployment conditions are among the most demanding globally. Summer ambient temperatures in Rajasthan, Gujarat, and Tamil Nadu regularly exceed 45°C, while telecom tower sites in the Northeast operate at sustained humidity above 90% RH. Daly Smart BMS is rated for these realities:

Parameter Specification
Cell chemistry LiFePO4, NCM, LTO
String range Li-ion:4~7/7~17/7~20s | Default LiFePO4:4~8/7~17/7~24s | LTO:6~8/7~17/7~24sTC:only supports LiFePO4 4S
Continuous current 40A – 400A
Parallel currentIntegrated 1A parallel modules Sleep power consumption< 800 μA
Communication Bluetooth · RS485 (UART) · CAN
Enclosure (optional) IP65
Active balancing current Peak 1A (TH/TK/TM/TS) | Peak 0.5A(TC)
Charging Voltage LiFePO4: N*3.65V | Li-ion:N*4.2V | LTO: N*2.9V

Market context: Mordor Intelligence's BMS Market Report projects the Asia-Pacific BMS market to grow at a CAGR of 20.3% (2024–2029), with India identified as one of the fastest-growing sub-markets, driven by EV policy mandates and grid-scale BESS deployment.

Three High-Volume Indian Applications

Rooftop Solar Storage

India's installed rooftop solar capacity reached 11 GW in 2023 (MNRE). 48V LiFePO4 battery packs are the dominant storage architecture at this scale. Daly Smart BMS allows local installers to commission and monitor packs remotely via Bluetooth APP - eliminating site-visit costs for routine diagnostics.

Telecom Tower Backup

India's 600,000+ telecom towers (TAIPA, 2023) are actively transitioning from VRLA to lithium backup. Daly Smart BMS RS485 output is directly compatible with the SNMP-based monitoring infrastructure deployed by operators including Indus Towers and ATC India, enabling zero additional integration cost.

Electric Three-Wheelers & E-Rickshaws

The Indian EV three-wheeler segment recorded 755,000+ unit sales in FY2023-24 (VAHAN Portal, MoRTH). Daly Smart BMS CAN 2.0 output supports direct BMS-to-VCU integration required by OEM vehicle architectures - a non-negotiable requirement at scale.

Why Indian B2B Buyers Specify Daly

With 5,000+ B2B clients across 100+ countries and an ISO 9001-certified manufacturing facility in Shenzhen, Daly BMS offers four practical advantages for Indian procurement teams:

  • MOQ from 10 units - sample evaluation before volume commitment
  • OEM/ODM capability - custom logo, communication parameters, protection thresholds via RS485 configuration software
  • Pre-sales engineering support - dedicated technical team for schematic review and pack design validation
  • CE · ROHS · UN38.3 certified - full documentation package for Indian customs clearance under HSN 8504.40


Request the full technical datasheet and India pricing:

Reference Index

nic/national-electricity-plan-volume-i-generation/ gov/ gov/solar/current-status/
# Data Point Source URL
1 India 18 GW renewable capacity (2023) IEA
2 500 GW non-fossil target by 2030 CEA / MNRE
3 HPPC SOC algorithm accuracy ±3% Journal of Power Sources
4 India summer ambient temperature >45°C India Met. Dept. (IMD)
5 Asia-Pacific BMS CAGR 20.3% (2024–2029) Mordor Intelligence
6 Rooftop solar 11 GW (2023) MNRE Current Status

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