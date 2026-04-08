“Excavator Index” Shows A Year-End Construction Rush Driven By Major Projects Across Many Regions

MENAFN - GetNews) On December 18, reporters learned fromthat the“Excavator Index,” developed by SANY based on the, shows that in, the national average operating rate of Construction Machinery reached, up. The month-on-month growth rate of the total workload of the statistically sampled machines (hereinafter referred to as“workload”) was. Both the operating rate and workload achieved. In particular, the operating rate has risen steadily for three consecutive months since September, indicating a wave ofactivities for major projects in many regions.

From the perspective of major equipment categories, in November the operating rate of excavation equipment increased by 1.88 percentage points month on month, while its workload rose by 12.26%, ranking first among all categories. The top ten provinces in terms of month-on-month growth in the operating rate of excavation equipment were Henan, Shandong, Shaanxi, Anhui, Yunnan, Shanxi, Hainan, Hubei, Jiangxi, and Hunan. The counter-seasonal growth of excavation equipment indicates that a large number of new projects were still launched in November, and infrastructure construction remained robust.







In addition, in November the workload of port equipment recorded the highest year-on-year growth among all equipment categories, rising by 10.16%, suggesting that China's foreign trade was more active than in the same period last year.

From a regional development perspective, the central region reported an operating rate of 55.20% and a month-on-month workload growth rate of 20.22%, both ranking first nationwide. Analysis shows that the operating rates of excavation and piling equipment in the central region also topped the country, confirming that infrastructure projects such as transportation and water conservancy have entered a phase of intensive construction. The transformation of traditional industries and the cultivation of emerging industries are deeply integrated, forming a multi-pillar development pattern.

Meanwhile, the western region ranked first nationwide in the operating rates of lifting equipment and port equipment within their respective categories. Equipment such as reach stackers operated at high frequency, ensuring efficient transshipment of cross-border cargo and providing strong support for cross-border logistics infrastructure and foreign trade-related projects. The northeast region recorded an overall operating rate of 46.59%. Among specific equipment types, the operating rate of stackers reached 47.89%, and that of crawler cranes reached 72.73%, both ranking first among all regions for their categories.

Overall, the“Excavator Index” shows that the central, western, and northeastern regions are each leveraging their strengths. Diverse growth drivers - including the ice-and-snow economy, cross-border trade, and urban renewal - are gaining momentum simultaneously. Consumption, investment, and foreign trade are providing multi-point support, enabling China's economy to continue releasing strong vitality in the fourth quarter, laying a solid foundation for achieving annual targets and building momentum for development in the coming year.