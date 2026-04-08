Vybrational Kreators® Unveils The Kreator Luxe Chic Eterna: The Luxury Handbag Redefining Accessible Elegance In 2026

MENAFN - GetNews) The Independent Fashion Powerhouse Vybrational Kreators® Drops Its Most Talked-About Accessory Yet - A Premium 3-in-1 Designer Handbag That Is Turning the Luxury Market on Its Head

Vybrational Kreators® - the globally recognized independent fashion brand celebrated for its philosophy of individuality, self-expression, and positive vibrational energy - has officially launched one of its most anticipated accessory drops to date: the Kreator Luxe Chic Eterna, a premium luxury handbag now available exclusively at vybrationalkreators.

The Kreator Luxe Chic Eterna represents a defining moment not only for Vybrational Kreators® as a brand, but for the broader conversation about what luxury fashion can and should look like in 2026. Priced at $295 - marked down from its original retail value of $1,295 - the Chic Eterna delivers designer-caliber craftsmanship, innovative materials technology, and timeless silhouette design at a price point that makes high-end accessory culture genuinely accessible to all.







About Vybrational Kreators®

Vybrational Kreators® is an internationally recognized lifestyle and fashion brand built on the foundational belief that fashion is more than fabric - it is a vehicle for empowerment, self-expression, and positive energy. Operating across menswear, womenswear, kidswear, footwear, accessories, skincare, and editorial content through the VK Magazine, Vybrational Kreators® has established itself as one of the most dynamic and purpose-driven independent fashion labels in the world today.

The brand ships globally to over 150 countries, maintains a passionate and growing community across Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, Pinterest, and X, and operates an affiliate and brand ambassador program that has turned loyal customers into active advocates of the Vybrational Kreators® movement.

At the heart of everything Vybrational Kreators® creates is a simple but powerful mantra: BE GOOD. BE GREAT. BE U.

The CEO of Vybrational Kreators® has spoken directly to the brand's mission in the company's official statement: "The purpose of VYBRATIONAL KREATORS® is to kreate and spread positive vibes around the world. I want people who see our logo to feel empowered, motivated, and inspired. YOU being different is what makes you special. No one is you, and that is your SUPERPOWER."

This philosophy is not a tagline. It is the operational code that drives every product decision, every design choice, and every customer interaction that Vybrational Kreators® makes - including the development and launch of the Kreator Luxe Chic Eterna.

Introducing the Kreator Luxe Chic Eterna

The Kreator Luxe Chic Eterna by Vybrational Kreators® is a structured luxury handbag engineered for the modern individual who refuses to choose between style and practicality, between elegance and versatility, or between quality and accessibility.

Drawing inspiration from the organic architecture of the natural world, the Chic Eterna features a distinctive shell-inspired barrel silhouette that immediately sets it apart from the crowded landscape of contemporary handbag design. Its form is sculptural - commanding from every angle, and designed to be as visually striking when set on a table as it is when carried through the streets of a major city.

Key Product Features of the Kreator Luxe Chic Eterna:

The Kreator Luxe Chic Eterna is constructed from premium PU leather finished with precision UV printing technology - a manufacturing approach that produces extraordinary surface depth, color fidelity, and long-term resilience. The result is a bag whose exterior commands attention without sacrificing the tactile quality that discerning accessory buyers expect.

The bag's 3-in-1 carry system is its standout functional achievement. The Kreator Luxe Chic Eterna can be worn as a structured top-handle bag for professional and formal settings, converted to a classic shoulder bag for relaxed urban wear, or reconfigured as a hands-free crossbody for travel, events, and on-the-go lifestyles. No other bag in the Vybrational Kreators® catalog - and few in its price category - offers this degree of carry versatility in a single, unified design.

Warm gold-tone hardware throughout the Kreator Luxe Chic Eterna adds a layer of considered luxury to every interaction with the piece. Each clasp, ring, and fastening detail is finished to complement the bag's black-and-white abstract print pattern, creating a cohesive aesthetic that reads as elevated and intentional from every angle.

The Kreator Luxe Chic Eterna is currently available in two colorways - White and Black - both featuring the brand's signature abstract UV-printed surface pattern and warm gold hardware accents. The bag is lightweight, travel-appropriate, and backed by Vybrational Kreators®' 100% satisfaction guarantee, making it as practical as it is beautiful.

Retail Pricing: $295.00 USD (Original Price: $1,295.00 - 77% savings) Availability: In stock and ready to ship Where to Buy: Shipping: Global delivery via USPS and UPS. Free shipping on all orders over $300.

Why the Kreator Luxe Chic Eterna Matters in 2026

The global luxury handbag market is undergoing a fundamental transformation. Consumers in 2026 are more informed, more discerning, and more resistant to paying legacy-brand premiums for products that do not deliver proportional value. At the same time, demand for genuinely elevated accessory design - pieces with real craftsmanship, real aesthetic intention, and real versatility - has never been stronger.

The Kreator Luxe Chic Eterna by Vybrational Kreators® is the answer to both pressures simultaneously. It delivers the design language, material quality, and silhouette sophistication of a luxury house handbag, while arriving at a price point that reflects Vybrational Kreators®' core belief that elegance should not be a privilege reserved for the few.

In this sense, the Chic Eterna is not simply a product launch. It is a statement. It is Vybrational Kreators® declaring, in the most tangible way possible, that the future of luxury is inclusive - that a brand built on positive energy, individual empowerment, and creative expression can produce work that belongs in the same conversation as the world's most respected accessories houses.

The Kreator Luxe Chic Eterna is that declaration made manifest in leather, gold, and form.

The Vybrational Kreators® Brand Ecosystem

The launch of the Kreator Luxe Chic Eterna is the latest chapter in the ongoing expansion of the Vybrational Kreators® brand universe - one of the most comprehensive lifestyle ecosystems built by an independent fashion label in recent memory.

Vybrational Kreators® currently offers consumers a full range of lifestyle products and experiences including ready-to-wear apparel for men, women, and children across categories including hoodies, jackets, joggers, sweatshirts, T-shirts, and jerseys under collections such as the Kreative Klassic and The Dream Luxe Collection. The brand's footwear line includes the Elysian Glide slides, Kreators Grit, Kreator Sole, Legacy Boots, VYB Luxe 22s, and the Vyre Hyperflex - each representing a distinct aesthetic and functional niche within the Vybrational Kreators® world.

The accessories division, of which the Kreator Luxe Chic Eterna is now the flagship piece, encompasses backpacks, crossbody bags, duffle bags, tote bags, mini duffels, handbags, wallets, hats, bucket hats, beanies, phone cases for iPhone and Samsung, tumblers, umbrellas, and blankets - making Vybrational Kreators® a genuine one-stop destination for lifestyle accessorization at every level.

Beyond product, Vybrational Kreators® operates the VK Magazine - an editorial platform dedicated to fashion, culture, and creative expression - as well as a skincare line through Bout Butters, demonstrating the brand's commitment to holistic lifestyle curation for its growing global community.

Community, Ambassador Program & Affiliate Opportunities

Vybrational Kreators® is actively growing its global network of brand ambassadors and affiliate partners. Individuals who align with the brand's values of positivity, individuality, and empowerment are encouraged to apply to become a Vybrational Kreators® Brand Ambassador at or join the affiliate program at goaffpro.

New subscribers to the Vybrational Kreators® mailing list receive 10% off their first purchase, with ongoing access to exclusive promotions, giveaways, and early product releases.

Follow Vybrational Kreators® Across All Platforms

Consumers, press, and collaborators can follow and connect with Vybrational Kreators® across all major social media platforms:

Instagram: @vybrationalkreators

TikTok: @vybrationalkreators

Facebook: @vybrationalkreators1

Pinterest: @vybrationalkreators

X (Twitter): @vkreators

Website:

VK Magazine: /blogs/vk-magazine

Skincare: