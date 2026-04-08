Kevin Collins Joins Corcoran Reverie To Lead Commercial Division, Advancing Strategic Growth Across Key Markets

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Corcoran Reverie announces that seasoned commercial real estate professional Kevin Collins has joined the firm to lead its Commercial Division, marking a significant step in the company's continued growth and long-term vision to deliver a fully integrated real estate platform across its Florida and Greater Nashville markets.

With more than a decade of experience, Collins brings a dynamic and multidimensional background spanning development, leasing, sales, and strategic advisory. His work includes the marketing and disposition of Class A office assets, as well as the conception and execution of large-scale mixed-use developments that integrate retail, restaurant, office, and experiential environments. ￼

Collins has been directly involved in shaping high-impact projects from the ground up, collaborating on design, curating tenant mix, negotiating complex lease structures, and guiding construction and buildout processes across multiple asset classes. ￼ His ability to bridge vision and execution positions him to lead Corcoran Reverie's commercial expansion with both precision and forward-thinking strategy.

“Kevin joining Corcoran Reverie to lead our commercial division is a meaningful moment for our company,” said Hilary Farnum-Fasth, Owner of Corcoran Reverie.“We have always been intentional about how we grow, and this is a natural next step in that evolution. Kevin brings a level of experience, insight, and leadership that allows us to expand into the commercial space in a way that is both strategic and aligned with who we are. He understands how to build, how to advise, and how to think long-term about the impact of real estate on a community.”

Under Collins' leadership, the Commercial Division will focus on development partnerships, investment strategy, landlord and tenant representation, and the curation of opportunities that align with the firm's broader vision of market growth and placemaking.

“Joining Corcoran Reverie at this stage of its growth is an opportunity to build something truly meaningful,” said Collins.“Commercial real estate has the ability to shape how communities function and evolve. What stood out to me is the intentionality behind this company, the way it approaches growth, relationships, and long-term impact. My focus is on creating a commercial platform that reflects that same level of thoughtfulness while delivering results that are both strategic and lasting.”

With this addition, Corcoran Reverie continues to expand its capabilities while reinforcing its commitment to elevated service, thoughtful growth, and enduring relationships across every sector of real estate.

About Corcoran Reverie

Corcoran Reverie is a premier real estate brokerage and an affiliate of Corcoran Group LLC - a leading residential real estate firm headquartered in New York City. Across its network of more than 150 offices and 4,900+ agents worldwide, the Corcoran brand has been a leader in residential real estate for nearly 50 years, serving key urban, suburban, and resort markets internationally, including the Bahamas, Cabo, Portugal, and Italy. Locally rooted in Florida and Tennessee and globally connected, Corcoran Reverie is proud to have been recognized as a 2026 RISMedia Power Broker Report, a RISMedia Top 1000 Brokerages, and the 2025 Best of the Emerald Coast Real Estate Brokerage. For more information, visit corcoranreverie.