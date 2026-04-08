Bloomberg Expands Single-Asset Commodity Coverage With Launch Of BCOM Global Commodity Singles Indices

MENAFN - Mid-East Info)Energy, metals, agriculture, livestock and additional commodities now available as Bloomberg single-asset indices

NEW YORK – April, 2026 – Bloomberg Indices announced an expansion of its single-asset index capabilities, launching the Bloomberg Global Commodity Singles Indices (BCOM Global Singles). These launches underscore the growing convergence of commodities markets within multi-asset portfolios. By offering more granular exposure to individual commodities across global markets, the BCOM Global Single Indices enable investors to better align strategies with specific macroeconomic themes and regional trends.

“Investors are increasingly seeking more precise and flexible ways to access commodities within diversified portfolios,” said Jigna Gibb, Head of Commodities and Crypto Index Products at Bloomberg Index Services Limited.“At the same time, liquidity in new futures markets is deepening, making it both viable and necessary to expand beyond the core 25 commodities included in the flagship Bloomberg Commodity Index. The BCOM Global Singles extend our capabilities by offering targeted exposure to individual commodities across regions and currencies, helping investors navigate evolving market dynamics.”

Bloomberg Global Commodity Singles Indices BCOM Global Singles:

Energy Industrial metals Precious metals Grains Soft commodities Livestock

The BCOM Global singles enhance Bloomberg's commodity coverage by tracking the performance of holding and rolling a long position in individual futures contracts beyond the 25 components of the Bloomberg Commodity Index (BCOM). This expansion introduces regionally significant and non-USD denominated futures across major commodity sectors, including:

These indices are designed to reflect the growing importance of regional market dynamics, including supply chain realignments, geopolitical developments, and increasing demand tied to energy transition and food security. For investors, the BCOM Global Single indices offer granular commodity benchmarks that can support portfolio diversification, product development, and commodity market analysis.

}, Bloomberg's index search and discovery function on the Bloomberg Terminal. All research and index methodology documents are available on the Bloomberg Indices Documentation page.

Bloomberg clients can access the new indices on the Bloomberg Terminal at {IN