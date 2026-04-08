403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Bloomberg Expands Single-Asset Commodity Coverage With Launch Of BCOM Global Commodity Singles Indices
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Energy, metals, agriculture, livestock and additional commodities now available as Bloomberg single-asset indices
NEW YORK – April, 2026 – Bloomberg Indices announced an expansion of its single-asset index capabilities, launching the Bloomberg Global Commodity Singles Indices (BCOM Global Singles). These launches underscore the growing convergence of commodities markets within multi-asset portfolios. By offering more granular exposure to individual commodities across global markets, the BCOM Global Single Indices enable investors to better align strategies with specific macroeconomic themes and regional trends. “Investors are increasingly seeking more precise and flexible ways to access commodities within diversified portfolios,” said Jigna Gibb, Head of Commodities and Crypto Index Products at Bloomberg Index Services Limited.“At the same time, liquidity in new futures markets is deepening, making it both viable and necessary to expand beyond the core 25 commodities included in the flagship Bloomberg Commodity Index. The BCOM Global Singles extend our capabilities by offering targeted exposure to individual commodities across regions and currencies, helping investors navigate evolving market dynamics.” Bloomberg Global Commodity Singles Indices BCOM Global Singles: The BCOM Global singles enhance Bloomberg's commodity coverage by tracking the performance of holding and rolling a long position in individual futures contracts beyond the 25 components of the Bloomberg Commodity Index (BCOM). This expansion introduces regionally significant and non-USD denominated futures across major commodity sectors, including:
}, Bloomberg's index search and discovery function on the Bloomberg Terminal. All research and index methodology documents are available on the Bloomberg Indices Documentation page.
NEW YORK – April, 2026 – Bloomberg Indices announced an expansion of its single-asset index capabilities, launching the Bloomberg Global Commodity Singles Indices (BCOM Global Singles). These launches underscore the growing convergence of commodities markets within multi-asset portfolios. By offering more granular exposure to individual commodities across global markets, the BCOM Global Single Indices enable investors to better align strategies with specific macroeconomic themes and regional trends. “Investors are increasingly seeking more precise and flexible ways to access commodities within diversified portfolios,” said Jigna Gibb, Head of Commodities and Crypto Index Products at Bloomberg Index Services Limited.“At the same time, liquidity in new futures markets is deepening, making it both viable and necessary to expand beyond the core 25 commodities included in the flagship Bloomberg Commodity Index. The BCOM Global Singles extend our capabilities by offering targeted exposure to individual commodities across regions and currencies, helping investors navigate evolving market dynamics.” Bloomberg Global Commodity Singles Indices BCOM Global Singles: The BCOM Global singles enhance Bloomberg's commodity coverage by tracking the performance of holding and rolling a long position in individual futures contracts beyond the 25 components of the Bloomberg Commodity Index (BCOM). This expansion introduces regionally significant and non-USD denominated futures across major commodity sectors, including:
-
Energy
Industrial metals
Precious metals
Grains
Soft commodities
Livestock
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment