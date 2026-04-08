Retired Pakistani Citizen Wins $1 Million In Latest Dubai Duty Free Draw

A retired Pakistani national has hit the jackpot in the latest Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire draw held on Wednesday. Mian Imtiazuddin, 75, lived and worked in Abu Dhabi for 20 years. The retired oil and gas director, now based in Islamabad, won $1 million in the Millennium Millionaire Series 540 with ticket number 4732. He purchased the ticket online on March 29.

Imtiazuddin has participated in Dubai Duty Free's promotions for over 20 years. He is a father of one and a retired director with nearly 50 years of experience in the oil and gas industry. He chose the“Feeling Lucky” option when buying his winning ticket online and expressed his excitement:“I finally made it! Thank you so much Dubai Duty Free.” He is the 28th Pakistani national to have won $1 million in the Millennium Millionaire promotion since its launch in 1999.

Following the Millennium Millionaire draw, the Finest Surprise draw for two luxury vehicles was conducted. Babukanth Kanagaraj, 37, an Indian national based in Abu Dhabi, won a BMW 760i xDrive M Gran Lusso (Two-Tone Oxide Grey / Maldives Blue Metallic) with ticket number 0928 in the Finest Surprise Series 1951. He purchased the ticket online on 21st March.

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Kanagaraj has lived in Abu Dhabi since 2012 and has participated in Dubai Duty Free's promotions for over 10 years. He is a father of two and works as an engineer for a private company in Abu Dhabi.“Thank you Dubai Duty Free, for this amazing win!” he said.

Lastly, Artem Fedortsov, a 44-year-old Russian national based in Dubai, won a BMW R12 (Black Storm Metallic) motorbike with ticket number 0139 in the Finest Surprise Series 662. He purchased the ticket at Terminal 2 on 20th March.

Fedortsov, who had just woken up to a call from Dubai Duty Free, has lived in Dubai for three years. He has regularly participated in the promotions during that time, following a friend's suggestion to try his luck.

Fedortsov is a father of one and works as a sales manager for a beach club in Dubai.“What great news! I can't believe that I won, although I knew it was possible after my friend won a car in your promotion too!” he said.

UAE Lottery: Twice-a-week draws to win Dh30 million explained Indian expat in UAE wins $1 million in Dubai Duty Free draw 5 winners take home Dh100,000 each in latest UAE Lottery Lucky Day draw