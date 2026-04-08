UAE's Human Rights Authority Visits Injured, Inspects Damage From Iranian Attacks

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A delegation from the National Human Rights Commission, headed by Dr. Salem Al Neyadi, Chairman of the Commission, conducted field visits to a number of sites in different emirates, with the aim of monitoring the effects of the Iranian attacks, which directly violate a number of basic rights guaranteed by international human rights law.

The visits included vital facilities, health facilities and residential areas, as part of the authority's role in promoting and protecting human rights.

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During the visits, the delegation was briefed on the efforts made to provide basic services to affected individuals, the measures necessary to ensure community safety, and the promotion of an effective response, in line with national and international human rights standards, and in a manner that guarantees the protection of fundamental rights and preserves human dignity, within the commission's mandate for monitoring and evaluation.

These visits come as part of the commission's commitment to exercising its mandate to monitor human rights conditions and promote their protection at the state level.

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