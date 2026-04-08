Dubai To Roll Out EV Charging Stations Across Mosques Parking Areas

If you own an electric vehicle in Dubai, charging it is set to become even more convenient. Authorities are expanding the network of EV charging stations across the emirate, with the latest additions being installed in mosque parking areas.

As per a framework agreement signed on Wednesday, April 8, 2026, the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department in Dubai (IACAD) has granted temporary site occupation licences to develop and operate an integrated infrastructure for electric vehicle charging in mosque parking areas across the emirate, in partnership with the Emarat EV Charging Stations Company (UAEV).

The contract between the two parties spans eight years, with the option to renew by mutual agreement, in a bid to adopt smart, sustainable solutions and enhancing mosque readiness to meet the evolving needs of the community.

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Under the agreement, a comprehensive suite of services will be provided, including the following:

The installation and operation of advanced, modern charging stations in mosque parking areas Routine maintenance, performance monitoring, secure smart payment solutions The deployment of advanced energy management technologies to enhance efficiency and reduce environmental impact.

Beside these services, the deal includes a digital application enabling users to view available charging station locations.

Earlier this month, Dubai Municipality launched a new initiative in partnershi with UAEV (Emarat EV Charging Stations Company), bringing supercharging infrastructure to 600 parking spaces across the emirate's most popular public destinations.

The first phase will see 75 EV supercharging stations installed across 150 parking bays within the next two years. The rollout will prioritise wide geographic coverage, ensuring both residents and visitors have convenient access to charging facilities across high-footfall areas, including major destination parks, neighbourhood parks, and public beaches.

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