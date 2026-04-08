UAE Expats Hit By Pay Cuts, Unpaid Leave Look To US-Iran Ceasefire For Relief

[Editor's Note: Follow Khaleej Times live blog amid US-Israel-Iran ceasefire for the latest regional developments.]

After more than a month of regional conflict that unsettled residents of the UAE over travel, jobs and income, a temporary ceasefire between the US and Iran has eased fears and brought some hope and relief, especially for those currently outside the country.

Employees who had travelled home in recent weeks said their return to the UAE had become uncertain, with some employees facing financial stress due to pay cuts or extended leave.

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Mohammed Wissam, an Egyptian expat and a sales executive residing in Al Nahda, Sharjah, had travelled to his home country during Ramadan with his wife and children. It was meant to be a short visit, but soon things became uncertain.

“I was worried about getting stuck there and not knowing what would happen to my job and our return to the UAE,” he said.“My company asked me to extend my leave, and my return flight was cancelled.”

Wissam said he kept checking the news and speaking to colleagues in Dubai to stay updated.“After the ceasefire, I feel relieved, but I am still waiting for clarity on when I can return,” he added.

For Ashar MK, a hardware trader based in Ras Al Khaimah, the uncertainty affected both his travel plans and his business. He had travelled for Eid Al Fitr with plans to return on March 26, but his return was delayed due to the escalating conflict.

“My return became uncertain, and my business was slightly affected,” he said.“My team asked me to extend my stay and come back later.”

Ashar said he is now hopeful that the situation will get better quickly.“It is a relief, but I haven't booked my ticket yet as I am planning to spend a few more days in my hometown. I will plan once the situation becomes clearer,” he said.

Faisal Rahman, a sales executive at an FMCG firm in Dubai, said his company paid full salary for March, but later announced a temporary pay cut for April.

“That was stressful because I have regular expenses like rent and bills to manage. Even a small cut makes a difference when you have fixed monthly commitments.”

Following the ceasefire announcement, he said he is hopeful the situation will improve.“I am expecting a reduced salary this month, but I am hopeful things will return to normal from May,” he added.

Similarly, Mohammed Abu Nael, a resident of Al Tawoon in Sharjah who travelled to Canada in March, said his main concern was returning to work.

“I was worried about delays and what it could mean for my job. I kept checking updates and speaking to my colleagues,” said the real estate broker.

While the ceasefire has brought some relief, he said decisions are still pending.“I have yet to book my return tickets. It depends on my company. If not, I may have to return and look for another job,” he said.

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