Odisha Vigilance Raids Additional Chief Engineer Over DA Charges

MENAFN - IANS) Bhubaneswar, April 8 (IANS) Continuing its crackdown on corrupt state government employees, the Odisha Vigilance on Wednesday unearthed huge assets during simultaneous house searches at properties linked to a senior official of the Department of Water Resources over allegations of accumulating assets beyond his known sources of income.

“On the allegation of possession of assets disproportionate to the known sources of income, simultaneous house searches were conducted on the properties of Rajesh Chandra Mohanty, Additional Chief Engineer, Dam Safety, Odisha, Bhubaneswar, on Wednesday at six places in Cuttack, Bhubaneswar, Jajpur, and Dhenkanal districts,” informed vigilance sources.

The raids were carried out at six locations, including a residential triple-storeyed building at Baramunda Housing Board Colony in Bhubaneswar, his paternal house at Kolhasingh village under Badachana police station in Jajpur district, the house of his relative at Deula Sahi, Jubilee Town in Dhenkanal, his office chamber as Additional Chief Engineer, Dam Safety, Bhubaneswar, a double-storeyed building and farmhouse at Bimbol in Bhapur, Dhenkanal, and the house of his associate at Nayabazar under Chauliaganj police station in Cuttack district.

As many as six teams of Odisha Vigilance, led by one Additional Superintendent of Police, 11 Deputy Superintendents of Police, nine Inspectors, eight Assistant Sub-Inspectors, and other supporting staff, searched for the strength of Search Warrants issued by the Court of Special Judge, Vigilance, Cuttack.

During the searches, the vigilance found Mohanty in possession of assets worth crores, including one palatial multi-storeyed building at Bhubaneswar, a farmhouse with a double-storeyed building spread over 1.71 acres, eight valuable plots including one each in Bhubaneswar and at Kalinga Nagar, Jajpur, and six at Bhapur, Dhenkanal, deposits of over Rs 1.70 crore, cash amounting to Rs 6.23 lakh, gold ornaments weighing 350 grams, and two four-wheelers.

Mohanty is being examined by vigilance officials to ascertain the source of the assets, and further unearthing of additional assets is likely, which may increase the overall valuation.