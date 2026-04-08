West Asia War: Rajnath Singh Leads Igom In Bolstering India's Readiness ​

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 8 (IANS) The Informal Group of Ministers (IGoM), chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, held its third meeting to assess India's readiness in the face of the evolving situation in West Asia. ​

The high-powered group reviewed measures to ensure energy security, food supply stability, and overall economic resilience.​

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh directed all ministries to remain vigilant and focus on preparedness, coordination, and resilience building. ​

He stated that the government is ensuring the continued availability of LPG, petrol, diesel, and fertilisers for farmers, while facilitating the supply of essential commodities across the country. ​

He credited PM Modi's leadership for shielding citizens from the impact of the regional conflict.​

The IGoM was informed that India has successfully evacuated the highest number of vessels from the Strait of Hormuz over the last 40 days, more than any other country. ​

Eight LPG vessels carrying approximately 340 TM, equivalent to around 11 days of India's import requirement, have transited safely, reinforcing energy security. There have been no reports of dry-out at LPG distributorships, and domestic cylinder deliveries continue uninterrupted.​

To support vulnerable sections, including migrant labourers, the supply of 5 kg Free Trade LPG cylinders was doubled beyond the 20 per cent priority allocation from April 7.​

A key decision taken today allocates 70 per cent of fuel demand to non-domestic bulk consumers, prioritising critical sectors such as pharmaceuticals, food processing, polymers, agriculture, packaging, paints, steel, and defence-related industries to prevent supply-chain disruptions.​

Piped Natural Gas (PNG) is being aggressively promoted. The ongoing campaign has added 3.16 lakh new PNG connections, a three-fold jump over March 2025 levels, and led to the surrender of over 16,700 LPG connections.​

On the food front, adequate buffer stocks of rice and wheat are available for the Public Distribution System and emergency needs under the National Food Security Act. ​

The Food Corporation of India stands ready to release surplus stocks through the Open Market Sale Scheme to stabilise prices. Wheat procurement under MSP has commenced, and packaging materials are being secured for the 2026–27 season. ​

Domestic availability of edible oils and sugar remains comfortable with stable retail prices and low inflation.​

The meeting was attended by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, and other senior ministers, including Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Piyush Goyal, Jagat Prakash Nadda, Hardeep Singh Puri, Prahlad Joshi, Ashwini Vaishnaw, Kiren Rijiju, Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu, and Jitendra Singh.​

Ministers were assured that daily price monitoring of 40 essential commodities across 578 centres shows no unusual volatility so far, with only moderate increases in edible oils. ​

The government will continue proactive intervention wherever required to safeguard national interests.​