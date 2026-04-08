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Qatar Economic Forum Postponed To Later Date In 2026
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The organizers of the Qatar Economic Forum, powered by Bloomberg and the Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MOCI), have announced the postponement of the forum, which was scheduled to take place May 12-14, 2026, in Doha, to a later date this year a statement released today, the organizers said that this decision was made by Bloomberg Media and MOCI in consultation with partners, taking into account the ongoing developments in the region forum will reconvene under conditions that allow for strong international participation and a high-quality experience for all. In addition, complementary global programs and Advisory Council initiatives will continue to support the mission of the forum Qatar Economic Forum, which is hosting its sixth edition this year, is a leading global platform that brings together heads of state, policymakers and business leaders to exchange views on the forces shaping the global economy.
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