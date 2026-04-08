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Qatari Citizens Exempted From Visa Entry To Albania From April 15 Until December 31, 2026
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) An official source in the Department of Consular Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirmed that Qatari citizens are exempt from entry visa requirements to the Republic of Albania, during the period from April 15, 2026 to Dec. 31, 2026.
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