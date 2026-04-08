Zincfive Announces Nickel-Zinc Retrofit Kit To Modernize Existing UPS Energy Storage Infrastructure

(BUSINESS WIRE )--ZincFive ®, the global leader in nickel-zinc (NiZn) battery-based solutions for immediate power applications, today announced the NiZn Retrofit Kit, an uninterruptible power supply (UPS) energy storage solution designed to bring the benefits of modern battery chemistry to existing UPS battery systems in mission-critical environments.

The NiZn Retrofit Kit will enable data center operators and service providers to replace legacy valve-regulated lead-acid (VRLA) batteries with ZincFive's long-life, high-performance nickel-zinc technology without requiring cabinet enclosure replacement, system redesign, or operational disruption.

As data center power demands continue to increase, operators face growing pressure to improve reliability, reduce lifecycle costs, and meet sustainability targets. At the same time, much of the global UPS energy storage system installed base remains constrained by legacy VRLA batteries, where full storage system replacement introduces significant cost, complexity, and operational risk.

While lithium-ion technologies may be an alternative in new deployments, they remain difficult to install in retrofit environments due to infrastructure, safety, and compliance considerations. As a result, many operators remain locked into short-life VRLA replacement cycles, typically every five to seven years.

“The NiZn Retrofit Kit represents a meaningful evolution in how the industry approaches power infrastructure modernization,” said Tod Higinbotham, CEO of ZincFive.“For the first time, operators have a practical path to extend battery life to 15 years while upgrading safety, sustainability, and performance – all within existing infrastructure.”

Designed for compatibility with common three-phase UPS architectures and legacy cabinet form factors, the NiZn Retrofit Kit will transform retrofit from a custom engineering effort into a repeatable, scalable deployment model. Installation-optimized system designs will simplify deployment while ensuring consistent performance across sites.

ZincFive nickel-zinc chemistry delivers a long-life alternative to lead-acid without the risk of thermal runaway and avoiding many of the regulatory challenges associated with lithium-based systems, making it particularly well-suited for retrofit applications in occupied or constrained environments. This approach extends replacement cycles and reduces maintenance frequency, lowering total cost of ownership while improving operational reliability.

Key benefits of the NiZn Retrofit Kit include:

True drop-in replacement for VRLA batteries without cabinet or infrastructure changes 15-year battery life, reducing replacement frequency and lowering total cost of ownership Turnkey designs that simplify deployment and reduce installation and maintenance costs Enhanced safety profile with no thermal runaway risk Improved sustainability metrics, supporting corporate and regulatory reporting requirements

The NiZn Retrofit Kit expands ZincFive's addressable market beyond new (greenfield) deployments into the large and growing brownfield UPS energy storage system replacement cycle, where operators are actively seeking alternatives to short-life lead-acid batteries.

About ZincFive, Inc.

ZincFive is the global leader in innovation and delivery of nickel-zinc batteries and immediate power solutions. Supported by an impressive portfolio of international patents, ZincFive technology harnesses The Power of Good Chemistry® to propel the world forward. ZincFive technology leverages the safety and sustainability of nickel-zinc chemistry to provide unparalleled high power density and performance for mission critical applications. ZincFive is a privately held company based in Tualatin, Oregon. For more information, visit .

ZincFive and The Power of Good Chemistry are registered trademarks of ZincFive, Inc. and the ZincFive logo is a trademark of ZincFive, Inc.

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