NIQ And Adsquare Collaborate To Bring Geopurchase Audiences To The Programmatic Ecosystem Across Europe And North Americ...

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- NIQ (NYSE: NIQ), a leading consumer intelligence company, today announced a new collaboration with Adsquare, a global location intelligence platform, to make NIQ's GeoPurchase audience segments available within the Adsquare platform for privacy‐safe activation across Europe and North America. The relationship provides advertisers with NIQ‐built GeoPurchase segments informed by industry‐leading CPG purchase insights, enabling more precise planning and targeting across cross‐screen and digital out‐of‐home (DOOH) campaigns.

NIQ's GeoPurchase audiences are derived from anonymized, local purchase insights that reflect real‐world shopping behaviors across a wide variety of categories and retailers-not lookalike or proxy audiences. Within Adsquare's platform, these audience segments are enriched by location‐intelligent tools that help advertisers plan and activate programmatic campaigns with precision and efficiency-reaching consumers in the right places and moments while preserving privacy.

Marketers can access hundreds of NIQ GeoPurchase segments across dozens of CPG categories in Adsquare's OnePlatform, OOH Planner, and existing DSP integrations. Segments will be available in top European markets, Canada, and the United States.

“Our collaboration with Adsquare sets a new benchmark for performance‐driven marketing. By combining NIQ GeoPurchase audiences with Adsquare's location intelligence, we're enabling marketers to use real‐world performance signals to make sharper media decisions and drive measurably better outcomes across programmatic and out-of-home campaigns,” said Josh Pisano, GM, Global Media at NIQ.

“As we move further into The Outcomes Era, advertisers are-rightly-demanding to understand the offline impact of their online campaigns. Offering NIQ's GeoPurchase audience segments within the Adsquare platform gives them access to high‐quality segments grounded in real‐world purchase behavior. Our media agency clients will be able to activate these segments across our extensive network of partners. Together, we're enabling smarter, more effective advertising decisions for outcome‐driven marketers,” said Maria Botelho, VP Global Partnerships, Adsquare.

About Adsquare:

Adsquare is the location intelligence platform powering programmatic marketing with geo-spatial precision. Founded in 2012, Adsquare enables advertisers to plan, buy, optimise, and validate campaigns across any channel-using 100% consented, SDK-derived location data. Its unified, privacy-first solutions deliver real-world insights and outcomes at scale. Trusted by over 1,800 clients in 26 countries, Adsquare operates globally with headquarters in Berlin.

Learn more at .

About NIQ:

NIQ (NYSE: NIQ) is a leading consumer intelligence company, delivering the most complete and trusted understanding of consumer buying behavior and revealing new pathways to growth. By combining an unmatched global data footprint and granular consumer and retail measurement with decades of AI modeling expertise, NIQ builds decision systems that help companies turn complex data into confident action.

With operations in more than 90 countries, NIQ covers approximately 82% of the world's population and more than $7.4 trillion in global consumer spend. Through cloud-based platforms, advanced analytics and AI-driven insights, NIQ delivers The Full ViewTM-helping brands and retailers understand what consumers buy, why they buy it, and what to do next.

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