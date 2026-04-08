Swiss Stocks Rally After US‐Iran Ceasefire Announcement

This easing, though fragile, is“allowing a quick return of risk appetite, which should support cyclical stocks and sectors most exposed to energy prices,” says John Plassard, a partner at Cité Gestion. He cautions, however, that the rally rests on assumptions of stabilisation that remain highly uncertain, meaning market volatility is likely to stay elevated in the sessions ahead.

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