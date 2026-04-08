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Swiss Stocks Rally After US‐Iran Ceasefire Announcement

Swiss Stocks Rally After US‐Iran Ceasefire Announcement


2026-04-08 02:07:51
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) The Swiss stock market opened sharply higher on Wednesday after US President Donald Trump announced a two-week ceasefire with Iran. Despite continued volatility, investors were expected to regain their appetite for risk. Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Swiss stocks rally after US-Iran ceasefire announcement This content was published on April 8, 2026 - 10:38 3 minutes Keystone-SDA
    Français fr Bourse suisse: le SMI rebondit, après l'annonce d'un cessez-le-feu Original Read more: Bourse suisse: le SMI rebondit, après l'annonce d'un cessez-l العربية ar ارتفاع الأسهم السويسرية بعد إعلان وقف إطلاق النار بين الولايات المتحدة وإيران Read more: ارتفاع الأسهم السويسرية بعد إعلان وقف إطلاق النار بين الولايات المتحدة وا

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This easing, though fragile, is“allowing a quick return of risk appetite, which should support cyclical stocks and sectors most exposed to energy prices,” says John Plassard, a partner at Cité Gestion. He cautions, however, that the rally rests on assumptions of stabilisation that remain highly uncertain, meaning market volatility is likely to stay elevated in the sessions ahead.

More More Foreign Affairs Where Switzerland stands on the Iran war

This content was published on Mar 11, 2026 Neutral Switzerland's position in the Middle East conflict is sensitive regarding the United States.

Read more: Where Switzerland stands on the Ira

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