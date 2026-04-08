Swiss Stocks Rally After US‐Iran Ceasefire Announcement
-
Français
fr
Bourse suisse: le SMI rebondit, après l'annonce d'un cessez-le-feu
Original
Read more: Bourse suisse: le SMI rebondit, après l'annonce d'un cessez-l
العربية
ar
ارتفاع الأسهم السويسرية بعد إعلان وقف إطلاق النار بين الولايات المتحدة وإيران
Read more: ارتفاع الأسهم السويسرية بعد إعلان وقف إطلاق النار بين الولايات المتحدة وا
This easing, though fragile, is“allowing a quick return of risk appetite, which should support cyclical stocks and sectors most exposed to energy prices,” says John Plassard, a partner at Cité Gestion. He cautions, however, that the rally rests on assumptions of stabilisation that remain highly uncertain, meaning market volatility is likely to stay elevated in the sessions ahead.More More Foreign Affairs Where Switzerland stands on the Iran war
This content was published on Mar 11, 2026 Neutral Switzerland's position in the Middle East conflict is sensitive regarding the United States.Read more: Where Switzerland stands on the Ira
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment