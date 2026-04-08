Critical Minerals Race Heats Up As Antimony Demand Accelerates Worldwide - Financial News Media

MENAFN - Financial News Media) Market projections point to multi-billion-dollar growth amid supply constraints and geopolitical pressure

New York, NY – April 8, 2026 – Market News Updates News Coverage – Antimony might not be a household name yet, but it's quickly becoming one of those“quietly essential” critical minerals that investors are starting to pay attention to. It's used in everything from flame retardants and batteries to semiconductors and military tech, which means it sits right at the intersection of energy, electronics, and defense. As those industries scale-especially with the push toward electrification and AI hardware-demand for antimony is climbing fast. Some market estimates suggest the global antimony market could grow from roughly $2–3 billion today to over $4–5 billion by the early 2030s, and that's a pretty meaningful jump for a relatively niche material. A growing number of countries are now in a fast-moving push to lock down their own supplies of critical minerals-opening up a strong opportunity for investors looking at resource security and long-term value for active miners that may include Military Metals Corp. (OTCQB: MILIF) (CSE: MILI), Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ: PPTA) (TSX: PPTA), United States Antimony Corporation (NYSE American: UAMY), MP Materials Corp. (NYSE: MP), Critical Metals Corp. (NASDAQ: CRML).

What makes the story more interesting (and investable) is the supply side. Antimony production is heavily concentrated, with a large share coming from just a few countries, which creates a bottleneck at a time when everyone is trying to secure critical minerals. Governments in the U.S. and Europe are now labeling antimony as“strategic,” and that's leading to funding, incentives, and a real push to develop alternative supply chains. When you've got rising demand meeting constrained and geopolitically sensitive supply, prices tend to respond-and that's exactly what we're starting to see.

From an investor perspective, this is where things get compelling. You've got a relatively small market that doesn't take massive capital inflows to move, clear demand tailwinds from multiple high-growth sectors, and increasing government support. Companies that can bring new antimony projects online-especially in stable regions-could benefit from both higher prices and strategic partnerships. It's not just a commodity story anymore; it's part of the broader critical minerals theme, which is quickly becoming one of the most important investment narratives of the next decade.

Military Metals Reports Maiden Inferred Resource Estimate Containing 67,000 Tonnes of Antimony and 222,000 Ounces of Gold at Flagship Trojárová Project, Europe – Military Metals Corp. (CSE: MILI) (OTCQB: MILIF) (FSE: QN90) (the“Company” or“MILI”), is pleased to announce the completion of a maiden Inferred Mineral Resource estimate (MRE) of 6.5 Mt at 1.02% Sb and 1.06 g/t Au for 67 thousand tonnes (kt) of antimony and 222 thousand ounces (koz) of gold at the Company's wholly owned flagship Trojárová Project (the“Project”) in Western Slovakia.

Highlights:

Inferred Mineral Resource of 6.5 Mt at 1.02% Sb and 1.06 g/t Au for 67 kt of antimony and 222 koz of gold Resource estimate incorporated 53 diamond drill holes totaling 7,167 m of drilling and 55 intervals of underground chip samples totaling 202 m Historical MRE is now replaced by a modern MRE that is prepared in accordance with the 2014 Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum (“CIM”) Definition Standards (CIM, 2014) and the CIM Best Practice Guidelines of Mineral Resources and Reserves (2019)

Scott Eldridge, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented,“The maiden mineral resource estimate of the Trojárová Project firmly underpins the value of Military Metals. Following our 2025 confirmation drilling campaign Trojárová has emerged as the largest antimony resource in the European union that is defined by a modern regulatory standard, and among the largest antimony resources globally. At a time when the need for secure, domestically sourced critical minerals is more pressing than ever, these results strengthen the project's potential importance to, and alignment with, the EU's objective of building a dependable, home-grown supply of critical raw materials.”

> The 2026 Trojárová Mineral Resource Estimate – The maiden Mineral Resource Estimate (“MRE”) incorporates all historical and modern drilling completed on the project, as well as historical underground sampling, comprising 53 diamond drill holes totaling 7,167 m and 55 underground face chip sampling intervals totaling 202 m. Three historical drill holes without analytical results available were excluded. Six mineralization wireframes, each supported by a minimum of two drill holes, were manually built based on a 0.1% SbEq threshold. A minimum wireframe width of 2.0 m was applied to all zones. Mineral Resources above the 0.8% SbEq cut-off were reported in four of the six mineralization wireframes. Inferred Mineral Resources correspond to areas supported by at least two drill holes with nominal drill spacing of no more than 150 m. Classification boundaries were locally refined manually to reflect geological interpretation, grade continuity, and zone thickness. The MRE is constrained within estimation domains meeting a 2.0 m minimum mining width. A 50 m crown pillar was also excluded from the MRE. Resource classification follows the CIM (2014) Definition Standards. Modeling and estimation were completed in Leapfrog Geo and Leapfrog Edge, and validation included database checks, wireframe-to-block volume comparisons, statistical reviews, and visual inspections on sections, plans, and longitudinal sections. Reporting assumes an antimony price of US $29,000 per tonne and a gold price of US$3,000/oz, with an effective date of April 6th, 2026. The average grade, minimum mining width and other results or assumptions above do not guarantee future production. Exploration Growth Potential – To date no significant mineralization has been intersected beyond the boundaries of the current Inferred Mineral Resource estimate. However, mineral exploration beyond these boundaries has also been limited. There is geological evidence of the mineralizing structure or other sympathetic structures continuing northward along strike within the boundaries of the Trojárová project. Additional exploration along this corridor could identify targets for future drilling. Furthermore, the Inferred Mineral Resource is open to depth, where additional drilling has the potential to incorporate additional volume into future mineral resource estimates. Continued... Read this full release along with full notes, images and comments for Military Metals by visiting: Other recent developments in the mining markets include: Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ: PPTA) (TSX: PPTA) recently announced that it has selected Hatch Ltd. (“Hatch”) as the Engineering, Procurement, and Construction Management (“EPCM”) contractor for the Stibnite Gold Project (“SGP” or“Project”). The appointment of Hatch follows a highly competitive review process and marks a major milestone in Perpetua's transition from planning to development, ahead of a final investment decision expected in the spring of 2026. The EPCM selection strengthens Perpetua's readiness to responsibly deliver one of the most strategically important mining projects in the United States. Hatch is also making a $4 million equity investment (the“Private Placement”) in the Company. “Hatch brings the depth, discipline, and proven execution capability required to responsibly deliver the Stibnite Gold Project,” said Jon Cherry, President and CEO of Perpetua Resources.“Their experience with sophisticated mining and metallurgical facilities in the United States will play a critical role in advancing Stibnite to the next phase of development. Today's decision reflects our commitment to a robust construction strategy that combines top-tier engineering and project management while serving our national interest.” United States Antimony Corporation (NYSE:UAMY), a leading producer and processor of antimony, zeolite, and other critical minerals, and the only fully integrated antimony company in the world outside of China and Russia, announced recently that it has restarted mining operations at its property holdings located on Stibnite Hill, Thompson Falls, Montana. Previous activities ceased late last year in early November due to winter weather conditions. Due to milder weather conditions experienced this past winter, along with minimum snowfall in Montana, field operations were able to be recommenced earlier than anticipated. Last year, USAC was successful, over a two-month period, in moving more than 800 tons of antimony ore down the mountain to its Radersburg Flotation Facility for processing. This antimony concentrate produced will then go to our operating smelter located in Thompson Falls to produce finished products for our existing customer base. MP Materials Corp. (NYSE: MP) recently announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2025. Fourth Quarter 2025 Highlights: Produced first NdFeB magnets on commercial equipment at Independence Produced 718 metric tons (MTs) of NdPr oxide and sold 562 MTs1, a 74% and 20% increase year-over-year, respectively Produced 12,080 MTs of rare earth oxides (“REO”) in concentrate, a 5% year-over-year increase Generated $0.05 of Diluted EPS, $0.09 of Adjusted Diluted EPS, $9.4 million of Net income and $39.2 million of Adjusted EBITDA “2025 was a transformational year for MP Materials,” said MP Materials Founder, Chairman, and CEO, James Litinsky.“Our landmark partnership with the U.S. Department of War, together with our agreement with Apple to deliver scaled recycling and magnetics capabilities, anchors a durable platform to accelerate growth and extend our vertically integrated advantage.” Critical Metals Corp. (NASDAQ: CRML), a leading critical minerals mining company, has recently entered into an agreement to acquire a majority shareholding in 60° North Greenland ApS, a Greenlandic construction, exploration, logistics and project development company. The acquisition will strengthen Critical Metals Corp.'s strategic position in southern Greenland, where the company already holds a controlling interest in the Tanbreez rare earth project, one of the world's largest rare earth deposits. 60° North Greenland ApS brings additional exploration assets, operational capabilities and local expertise in Greenland's mining sector to Critical Metals Corp.'s growing portfolio of critical mineral projects. As part of the acquisition, 60° North Greenland ApS will enter into a collaboration agreement with Tanbreez to support the development of the infrastructure and local operational capacity around the Tanbreez project. 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The Company defines“a modern regulatory standard” as NI 43-101, JORC, or S-K 1300 disclosure standards. <