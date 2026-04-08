Treon Oy / Key word(s): Private Equity/Miscellaneous

Treon Secures €6.8 Million Investment Led by ACME Capital to Accelerate Industrial AI Innovation

08.04.2026 / 14:05 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

TAMPERE, Finland, April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Treon, a leader in AI–native Smart Industry solutions, today announced a strategic investment led by Silicon Valley–based ACME Capital as part of its Series A extension. The investment will further strengthen Treon's position as the emerging intelligence layer for factories, logistics environments, and OEM equipment, while accelerating its vision for autonomous industrial operations. ACME will join Ventech as a board member, bringing deep expertise in scaling frontier technologies into real-world industrial systems.



Treon is a global leader in AI–native Smart Industry solutions, delivering fully integrated, cloud–based prescriptive maintenance systems powered by advanced AI analytics, a mobile–first user experience, automated workflows, and wireless sensors. All solutions are delivered as a managed service with scalable subscription pricing. Today, Treon serves more than 200 customers worldwide across the manufacturing, material handling, and logistics sectors, supporting continued multiyear recurring revenue growth. Driving AI–Native Maintenance Orchestration While global industrial production continues to rise, companies face an unprecedented challenge: how to maintain increasingly large fleets of assets as the workforce of skilled specialists shrinks. Treon is executing a bold strategy to build AI–native Maintenance Orchestration that transforms industrial environments from reactive and manual to predictive, contextual, and autonomous, boosting efficiency and productivity. This direction aligns strongly with ACME's investment thesis in physical AI and next–generation manufacturing. Shared Vision, Shared Momentum "As we enter a new era of AI–native industrial operations, ACME's partnership strengthens our ability to scale the industrial AI technologies globally," said Joni Korppi, CEO of Treon. "ACME's experience in building transformational technology companies, combined with our industrial AI platform and our exceptional team, will accelerate the transformation of factories and logistics hubs around the world." Christian Tang–Jespersen, Partner at ACME Capital, added: "Treon has built a remarkable foundation at the intersection of hardware, software, and AI. The company's focused strategy and strong execution capabilities make it a category–defining leader in the shift from predictive maintenance to autonomous operations. We're excited to partner with Treon, a reflection of Europe's technical strength and ACME's commitment to helping the company scale and bridge Europe and the U.S." Treon will unveil its AI–native Maintenance Orchestration Layer at Hannover Messe on April 20–24, 2026, showcasing a smart motor with Treon intelligence embedded inside, alongside its Agentic AI Technician Companion user experience. About Treon Treon is a global leader in AI–driven Smart Industry technologies, helping businesses boost productivity, enhance operational visibility, and long-term sustainability. Its fully integrated Predictive Maintenance cloud solutions combine advanced AI analytics, a mobile–first user experience, automated workflows, and wireless vibration sensors delivered as a managed service with scalable subscription pricing. Treon supports more than 200 customers worldwide across the manufacturing, material handling, and logistics sectors. Learn more at . About ACME Capital ACME Capital is a venture capital firm with offices in San Francisco, CA, investing across the United States and Europe. The firm backs founders developing breakthrough technologies ahead of market consensus. The firm's strategy focuses on deep tech sectors including aerospace and defence, AI, robotics, health, advanced materials, and next-generation manufacturing. Photo:

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