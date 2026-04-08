403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
United American Petroleum Corp. (UAPC) Expands National Footprint Through Kidsportslive Platform And Multi-Industry Growth Initiatives
|
United American Petroleum Corp.
/ Key word(s): Financial
United American Petroleum Corp. (UAPC) Expands National Footprint Through KidSportsLive Platform and Multi-Industry Growth Initiatives
08.04.2026 / 15:14 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ORLANDO, FL - April 8, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - United American Petroleum Corp. (OTCID: UAPC) today announced continued execution of its growth strategy through KidSportsLive ("KSL"), alongside expansion into multiple high-growth operating sectors. KidSportsLive Scaling Nationally KidSportsLive has secured partnerships with youth sports leagues in Maine, Maryland, and Pennsylvania and is now fully operational to support leagues nationwide. The platform delivers:
Email: ...
Phone: 321-578-7644
Website: | CEO Contact Shane Jones
Phone: 616-500-5883 KidSportsLive League Contact
Chad Hetmansperger
Phone: 954-710-7044 Forward-Looking Statements Forward-Looking Statements. This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. We intend all forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts and by the use of forward-looking words such as "expect," "expectation," "believe," "anticipate," "may," "could," "intend," "belief," "plan," "estimate," "target," "predict," "likely," "seek," "project," "model," "ongoing," "will," "should," "forecast," "outlook" or similar terminology. These statements are based on and reflect our current expectations, estimates, assumptions and/or projections as well as our perception of historical trends and current conditions, as well as other factors that we believe are appropriate and reasonable under the circumstances. Forward-looking statements are neither predictions nor guarantees of future events, circumstances or performance and are inherently subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated by those statements. There can be no assurance that our expectations, estimates, assumptions and/or projections, including with respect to the future earnings and performance or capital structure of United American Petroleum Corp. (UAPC), will be achieved the original release on
News Source: United American Petroleum Corp.
08.04.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|United American Petroleum Corp.
|United States
|ISIN:
|US90933X1000
|EQS News ID:
|2305248
|
2305248 08.04.2026 CET/CEST
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment