United American Petroleum Corp. / Key word(s): Financial

United American Petroleum Corp. (UAPC) Expands National Footprint Through KidSportsLive Platform and Multi-Industry Growth Initiatives

08.04.2026 / 15:14 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

ORLANDO, FL - April 8, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - United American Petroleum Corp. (OTCID: UAPC) today announced continued execution of its growth strategy through KidSportsLive ("KSL"), alongside expansion into multiple high-growth operating sectors. KidSportsLive Scaling Nationally KidSportsLive has secured partnerships with youth sports leagues in Maine, Maryland, and Pennsylvania and is now fully operational to support leagues nationwide. The platform delivers:

No-cost HD streaming equipment and installation

Live and on-demand pay-per-view access A structured local sponsorship revenue system Through a revenue-sharing model, KidSportsLive enables leagues to generate consistent funding without upfront costs, positioning KSL as a scalable solution for youth sports organizations seeking long-term financial sustainability. By connecting local businesses with highly engaged family audiences, KidSportsLive is building a repeatable media and revenue platform designed for national expansion. “KidSportsLive is creating a scalable funding model for youth sports by combining media, local advertising, and community engagement into a single platform. We believe this approach has the potential to eliminate many of the financial challenges leagues face today while delivering measurable value to local business partners,” - Chad Hetmansperger, President & Head of National League Development Expansion Into Key Operating Verticals UAPC continues to develop a diversified portfolio of operating businesses:

Aviation Division Led by Bryan Stout, focused on building a scalable aviation platform.

Automotive & Cargo Division Headed by Sean Stouder, including high-end automotive sales and a new cargo trailer line.

Hospitality, Real Estate & Construction The Company is actively pursuing opportunities in:

Restaurant management

Golf course operations

Real estate development Construction projects across the Midwest and Southern United States UAPC Strategy UAPC is a public holding company focused on acquiring, scaling, and monetizing cash-flowing businesses. The Company's strategy is centered on:

Building a diversified portfolio of revenue-generating operations

Accelerating growth through strategic leadership and execution Driving long-term shareholder value KidSportsLive represents a core platform within this strategy, with the ability to scale across hundreds of markets nationwide. About United American Petroleum Corp. United American Petroleum Corp. (UAPC) is a publicly traded holding company focused on acquiring and developing operating businesses across multiple industries, with an emphasis on scalable, revenue-generating platforms. Investor Relations & Media Contact United American Petroleum Corp. (UAPC)

Email: ...

Phone: 321-578-7644

Website: | CEO Contact Shane Jones

Phone: 616-500-5883 KidSportsLive League Contact

Chad Hetmansperger

Phone: 954-710-7044 Forward-Looking Statements Forward-Looking Statements. This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. We intend all forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts and by the use of forward-looking words such as "expect," "expectation," "believe," "anticipate," "may," "could," "intend," "belief," "plan," "estimate," "target," "predict," "likely," "seek," "project," "model," "ongoing," "will," "should," "forecast," "outlook" or similar terminology. These statements are based on and reflect our current expectations, estimates, assumptions and/or projections as well as our perception of historical trends and current conditions, as well as other factors that we believe are appropriate and reasonable under the circumstances. Forward-looking statements are neither predictions nor guarantees of future events, circumstances or performance and are inherently subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated by those statements. There can be no assurance that our expectations, estimates, assumptions and/or projections, including with respect to the future earnings and performance or capital structure of United American Petroleum Corp. (UAPC), will be achieved the original release on

News Source: United American Petroleum Corp.

08.04.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

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