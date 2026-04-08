Annual General Meeting Of Mobilezone Holding Ag Approves All Proposals Of The Board Of Directors And Approves Dividend Of CHF 0.90 (Previous Year: CHF 0.90)
The shareholders approved all proposals submitted by the Board of Directors. Among other resolutions, the following were adopted:
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Distribution of a dividend of CHF 0.90 per share, payable on 17 April 2026 (ex‐dividend date: 15 April 2026)
Granting of discharge to the members of the Board of Directors and the Executive Management
Approval of the Non‐Financial Report for the 2025 financial year
Re‐election of Olaf Swantee (Chairman), Lea Sonderegger, Markus Bernhard and Andreas Wyss to the Board of Directors
Re‐election of Lea Sonderegger and Olaf Swantee to the Nomination & Compensation Committee
Approval of all remuneration proposals
Election of BDO AG, Zurich, as statutory auditor for a further one‐year term
At the constitutive meeting of the Board of Directors, Lea Sonderegger was confirmed as Chair of the Nomination & Compensation Committee.
The minutes of the Annual General Meeting are available on the Investor Relations website of mobilezone (link ).
Press release (PDF)
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