See Comedian Pete Davidson's Art-Filled Home For Sale For $2 M.

MENAFN - USA Art News) Pete Davidson's Westchester Home Hits the Market With a Surprising Art Collection

Pete Davidson has put his suburban Westchester, New York, house up for sale, and the listing does more than advertise acreage and amenities. It also reveals a collection of works and prints that gives the home a distinctly personal character.

The property, listed with Ginnel Real Estate, carries an asking price of $2.28 million. The 2,300-square-foot country house includes four bedrooms and three bathrooms, set on six acres with a pond, rolling lawns, old stone walls, ornamental trees, and perennial gardens. The grounds are paired with a wine cellar, sauna, hot tub, cold plunge tub, and a covered lap pool equipped with a swim jet and automatic phantom screens. An outbuilding adds a media and game room, along with a gym.

For art-world readers, the more revealing detail may be what appears on the walls. The article notes that Davidson has collected works and prints by Peter Max, Mickey Paraskevas, Al Hirschfeld, Mel Ramos, Bradshaw Crandell, and Gufram. The mix suggests an eye drawn to graphic immediacy and pop-inflected imagery, with a taste that moves comfortably between illustration, design, and collectible print culture.

Celebrity homes often trade on scale and spectacle. This one also offers a glimpse into how a contemporary entertainer has used art to shape domestic space. In that sense, the listing is less a simple real-estate notice than a snapshot of taste, personality, and the visual language of a lived-in home.