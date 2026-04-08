Web3mediabreaks Datavault AI Inc. (NASDAQ: DVLT) Secures $750M In Q1 Tokenization Contracts, Reinforces 2026 Revenue Outlook

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Datavault AI (NASDAQ: DVLT) announced it signed $750 million in aggregate tokenization contracts during the first quarter of 2026, generating approximately $77 million in associated fees across banking, IP licensing, minting and related services, supporting its previously stated full-year revenue guidance of at least $200 million. The contracts span multiple asset categories, including copper and gold mining, and come alongside the planned relaunch of the company's core exchange platforms-Information Data Exchange (IDE), Sports Illustrated Exchange (SIx), New York Interactive Advertising Exchange (NYIAX) and International Elements Exchange (IEE)-which will feature enhanced AI-driven valuation, smart contracts and transparent trading capabilities as the company continues to scale its real-world asset tokenization infrastructure.

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About Datavault AI

Datavault AI(TM) (Nasdaq:DVLT) leads AI-driven data experiences, valuation, and monetization in the Web 3.0 environment. The Company's cloud-based platform delivers comprehensive solutions through its collaborative Acoustic Science and Data Science Divisions. Datavault AI's Acoustic Science Division includes WiSA(R), ADIO(R), and Sumerian(R) patented technologies for spatial and multichannel wireless HD sound. The Data Science Division harnesses Web 3.0 and high-performance computing for experiential data perception, valuation, and secure monetization across industries including sports & entertainment, biotech, education, fintech, real estate, healthcare, and energy. The Information Data Exchange(R) (IDE) enables Digital Twins and secure NIL licensing, fostering responsible AI with integrity. Datavault AI's customizable technology suite offers AI/ML automation, third-party integration, analytics, marketing automation, and advertising monitoring. Headquartered in Philadelphia, PA. Learn more at .

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