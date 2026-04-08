Ainewsbreaks Nightfood Holdings Inc. (OTCQB: NGTF) Featured In Ainewswire Editorial On AI-Enhanced Robotics In Pharma Manufacturing

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Nightfood Holdings (OTCQB: NGTF) has been featured in an editorial published by AINewsWire, part of the Dynamic Brand Portfolio@IBN, highlighting the growing role of AI-enabled robotics in addressing evolving regulatory demands in pharmaceutical manufacturing. The coverage outlines increasing pressure from regulators, including stricter contamination control and data integrity requirements, and positions Nightfood, operating as TechForce Robotics, at the forefront of this shift with platforms that integrate autonomous systems, SOP intelligence and real-time deviation detection to support compliance and operational efficiency in next-generation GMP environments.

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About TechForce Robotics

TechForce Robotics, Inc., a whollyowned subsidiary of the Company, is an AI-Enhanced service-robotics and automation company focused on developing, deploying, and scaling autonomous robotic solutions for hospitality, foodservice, and commercial applications. Through a vertically integrated platform that combines proprietary robotics technology, real-world operating environments, and scalable manufacturing, TechForce is accelerating the adoption of automation across multiple industries.

About Nightfood Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: NGTF)

Nightfood Holdings, Inc. is an emerging robotics company focused on deploying AI-powered automation across multiple industries. Hospitality is the Company's initial sector of entry, where its Robotics-as-a-Service (RaaS) platform addresses repetitive, labor-intensive, and operationally constrained tasks. Nightfood's long-term vision is to expand into additional verticals requiring similar automation solutions, delivering scalable robotics that improve efficiency, reliability, and revenue generation.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to NGTF are available in the company's newsroom at

About AINewsWire

AINewsWire (“AINW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on the latest advancements in artificial intelligence (“AI”), including the technologies, trends and trailblazers driving innovation forward. It is one of 75+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio IBN: (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions. With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, AINW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists, and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, AINW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.

AINW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.