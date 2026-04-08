Foreign Minister Meets With Palestinian Vice President

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 8 (Petra) – Minister of Foreign and Expatriates Affairs Ayman Safadi met on Wednesday with Hussein Sheikh, Vice Chair of the Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organisation and Vice President of the State of Palestine.Safadi and Sheikh discussed the situation in Gaza, stressing the need to implement all provisions of the ceasefire agreement and ensure the immediate and adequate delivery of humanitarian aid.They underscored the urgency of launching coordinated regional and international efforts to halt what they described as illegal Israeli measures in the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, warning that such actions undermine the two-state solution and prospects for a just peace.Safadi and Sheikh cautioned against the consequences of continued annexation of Palestinian land, settlement expansion and attempts to alter the historical and legal status quo in Jerusalem and its holy sites, as well as restrictions on the freedom of worship for Muslims and Christians.They reaffirmed that the establishment of an independent Palestinian state based on the June 4, 1967 lines, with East Jerusalem as its capital, remains the only viable path to achieving lasting peace in the region.